Hansoh Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

翰 森 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3692)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF

SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the prospectus of Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated May 31, 2019 (the "Prospectus").

As disclosed in the Prospectus, pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") and a resolution of the shareholders of the Company dated May 27, 2019, the Company declared special dividends (the "Second Unpaid Dividends") to its then existing shareholders (the "Pre-ListingShareholders"). The Second Unpaid Dividends were declared out of cumulative distributable profits of the Company as of April 30, 2019. In that connection, the Company has engaged an independent auditor to perform a special audit of the accounts of the Group for the period from January 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019 (the "Special Audit").

On September 30, 2019, the Company announces that the Special Audit has been completed and based on the results of the Special Audit, the Company will pay the Second Unpaid Dividends in the aggregate amount of RMB1,700.0 million to the Pre-Listing Shareholders.

Hong Kong, September 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Zhong Huijuan as chairlady and executive director, Mr. Lyu Aifeng and Miss Sun Yuan as executive directors, Ms. Ma Cuifang as non-executive director, and Mr. Lin Guoqiang, Mr. Chan Charles Sheung Wai and Ms. Yang Dongtao as independent non-executive directors.