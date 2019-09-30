Log in
Hansoh Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

09/30/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

翰 森 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3692)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON DISTRIBUTION OF

SPECIAL DIVIDEND

Reference is made to the prospectus of Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated May 31, 2019 (the "Prospectus").

As disclosed in the Prospectus, pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company ("Board") and a resolution of the shareholders of the Company dated May 27, 2019, the Company declared special dividends (the "Second Unpaid Dividends") to its then existing shareholders (the "Pre-ListingShareholders"). The Second Unpaid Dividends were declared out of cumulative distributable profits of the Company as of April 30, 2019. In that connection, the Company has engaged an independent auditor to perform a special audit of the accounts of the Group for the period from January 1, 2019 to April 30, 2019 (the "Special Audit").

On September 30, 2019, the Company announces that the Special Audit has been completed and based on the results of the Special Audit, the Company will pay the Second Unpaid Dividends in the aggregate amount of RMB1,700.0 million to the Pre-Listing Shareholders.

By Order of the Board

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

Zhong Huijuan

Chairlady

Hong Kong, September 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Zhong Huijuan as chairlady and executive director, Mr. Lyu Aifeng and Miss Sun Yuan as executive directors, Ms. Ma Cuifang as non-executive director, and Mr. Lin Guoqiang, Mr. Chan Charles Sheung Wai and Ms. Yang Dongtao as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 12:07:06 UTC
