Hansoh Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF "FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION"

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

翰 森 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3692)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF

"FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION"

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that

"fosaprepitant dimeglumine for injection" (product name "Tanneng" (坦能)) developed by Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.（江蘇豪森藥業集團有限公司）, a subsidiary

of the Company, has been granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China and obtained approval for marketing.

As a drug urgently needed in clinical practice, fosaprepitant dimeglumine has been included in the "List of First Batch of Encouraged Generic Drugs" 《( 第一批鼓勵仿製藥品目錄》) of the People's

Republic of China. Tanneng is the first and currently only domestic fosaprepitant dimeglumine that has obtained approval for marketing. It was filed as a Category 3 new chemical drug and is considered to have passed the consistency evaluation.

Tanneng is used for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, and its obtaining of approval for marketing will further enrich and improve the oncology product pipeline of the Group.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

Zhong Huijuan

Hong Kong, October 16, 2019

