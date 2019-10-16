Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hansoh Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF "FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 12:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

翰 森 製 藥 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3692)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DRUG REGISTRATION APPROVAL OF

"FOSAPREPITANT DIMEGLUMINE FOR INJECTION"

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that

"fosaprepitant dimeglumine for injection" (product name "Tanneng" (坦能)) developed by Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.（江蘇豪森藥業集團有限公司）, a subsidiary

of the Company, has been granted drug registration approval by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China and obtained approval for marketing.

As a drug urgently needed in clinical practice, fosaprepitant dimeglumine has been included in the "List of First Batch of Encouraged Generic Drugs" ( 第一批鼓勵仿製藥品目錄》) of the People's

Republic of China. Tanneng is the first and currently only domestic fosaprepitant dimeglumine that has obtained approval for marketing. It was filed as a Category 3 new chemical drug and is considered to have passed the consistency evaluation.

Tanneng is used for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, and its obtaining of approval for marketing will further enrich and improve the oncology product pipeline of the Group.

By Order of the Board

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited

Zhong Huijuan

Chairlady

Hong Kong, October 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Zhong Huijuan as chairlady and executive director, Mr. Lyu Aifeng and Miss Sun Yuan as executive directors, Ms. Ma Cuifang as non-executive director, and Mr. Lin Guoqiang, Mr. Chan Charles Sheung Wai and Ms. Yang Dongtao as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 04:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aMOWI ASA (OSE : MOWI): Presentation of the Q3 2019 results 30 October 2019 at 08:00 (CET)
AQ
12:30aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Participates in Mexican Senate Cannabis Regulation Forum
AQ
12:28aCEBU AIR : Pacific offers everyJuan more flexibility with CEB Flexi
PU
12:23aZHONGYUAN BANK : Expected Completion of Acquisition of Shares of AB Leasing Co., Ltd.
PU
12:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : New Mojave Sand Package Offered on 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aBOEING COMMITTED TO 777-8 MODEL BUT YET TO DECIDE ON TIMING : executive
RE
12:13aTop Researchers to Present Discoveries Made Possible by Bionano's Saphyr System for Genome Imaging Technology at the ASHG 2019 Annual Meeting
GL
12:08aHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - drug registration approval of "fosaprepitant dimeglumine for injection"
PU
12:06aENERGOUS : Partner NewSound Launches WattUp-enabled Hearing Aid at the 64th Annual International EUHA Congress & Exhibition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3Australian Latitude CEO says KKR group cancelled its IPO due to low price
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google, Reddit defend tech legal protections ahead of Congress hearing
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group