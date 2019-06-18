Hansol Paper and Iconex Announce Mutual Decision to Withdraw from Agreement Governing Sale of Schades and R+S to Iconex

Iconex and Hansol Paper announced today that the companies are
withdrawing from their definitive agreement signed November 2, 2018,
under which Iconex would have acquired Schades and R+S from Hansol
Paper. This decision, reached by mutual agreement between the parties,
is due to the ruling of The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) to move the approval process for this transaction to
Phase 2. This allows the UK CMA an additional six months to reach a
decision, which was deemed to be too long of a delay by both parties.
The parties believe that the proposed transaction met the relevant legal
criteria for approval in the UK, and that it was in the best interests
of our customers, employees and the marketplace in the United Kingdom
and beyond. This UK CMA decision was unexpected by both parties given
that the European Commission cleared the deal earlier this spring. Like
elsewhere in Europe, the UK market is highly competitive with a
significant number of players.
“The quality of the Schades and R+S asset base is outstanding, and the
combination of these companies would have been a ‘win-win’ for our
customers, associates and the market, more broadly,” said Craig Gunckel,
chief executive officer of Iconex. “While this is a disappointing
outcome, we appreciate the significant efforts of all those who worked
tirelessly on this project.”
“Hansol has continued confidence in our Schades and R+S businesses and
with the strength of Hansol Paper and our European
Label converting businesses, Telrol and Kolibri, we continue to be the
market leader for receipts and label solutions in Europe,” said Sang Hun
Lee, CEO of Hansol.
###
About Iconex
Iconex is the leading low-cost provider of paper receipt and
differentiated label solutions essential to daily commerce. A tradition
of innovation dating back to 1887 is woven into the fabric of Iconex’s
identity beginning with the company’s invention of the paper receipt,
which revolutionized business transactions. Most recently, Iconex
transformed the industry with the introduction of its Sticky Media®,
a product that has enabled the Quick Service Restaurant industry to
streamline operations, leading to an improved customer experience. For
more information, please visit www.iconex.com.
Iconex and Iconex Sticky Media® are trademarks of Iconex, LLC
in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and/or
registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
About Hansol Paper
Hansol Paper is the largest subsidiary of the Hansol Group, which was
spun out of the Samsung family in 1991. Having operated for 53 years,
Hansol Paper is Korea’s largest paper manufacturing company with annual
revenue of USD 1.6 billion. Hansol Paper has made vast investments in
plants and equipment, establishing itself as a leading global thermal
paper manufacturer.
