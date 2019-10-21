Hanson Crawford Crum :'s Sophia Wood Henderson Secures Family Law Board Certification

Premier Bay Area family law firm Hanson Crawford Crum today announced that attorney Sophia Wood Henderson has earned the Board Certification in Family Law by the California Board of Legal Specialization.

Henderson becomes the firm’s fifth attorney to secure Board Certification in Family Law, a distinction that has been earned by less than three percent of eligible California lawyers.

"Having such a high percentage of attorneys board certified in Family Law is a great testament to the talent at our firm," says Managing Partner Belinda Hanson. "We are proud of Sophia for earning this recognition and for the work she does on behalf of our clients."

Henderson joined Hanson Crawford Crum in 2016. An experienced family law attorney, Henderson represents clients throughout all phases of the dissolution process, including mediation, negotiated settlements, and litigation. She advises clients on issues involving spousal support, child support, business valuations, reimbursements claims, property division and child custody.

Henderson, a UC Berkeley and University of San Francisco School of Law alumna, currently provides pro bono services to self-represented family law litigants through San Mateo County’s Day of Court volunteer attorney program and the Homeless Prenatal Program.

Hanson Crawford Crum is one of the leading family law firms providing services to clients throughout Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Its deep bench, size and range of experience enables the firm to handle some of the most complex and financially sophisticated cases. For more information, please visit http://www.hansonflg.com.

