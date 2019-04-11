Log in
Hanson Robotics Limited Appoints Amit Kumar Pandey, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Science Officer

04/11/2019 | 09:11am EDT

HONG KONG, CHINA SAR, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanson Robotics Limited (www.hansonrobotics.com), creator of the world’s most human-like robots, announces that Amit Kumar Pandey, Ph.D. has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief  Science Officer (CSO) with immediate effect. Pandey will leverage his integral background in Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and social interaction to accelerate the development of the Hanson AI platform that powers the intelligence and interactive personalities of the company’s robots and virtual AI characters, as well as lead the global development of commercial AI and robot solutions for media, research, service, and home applications.

0_medium_Amit_watermark.png
Amit Kumar Pandey, Ph.D., CTO and CSO of Hanson Robotics Limited.


2_medium_hanson_robotics_vertical_logo_white.png


Pandey joins Hanson Robotics from SoftBank Robotics Europe, where he led various large-scale collaborative projects and the social intelligence aspects of the robots in his role as the Head Principal Scientist (Chief Scientist), Research and Innovation. As an established researcher in the robotics and AI community, Pandey will be instrumental in expanding Hanson Robotics’ research efforts in the areas where people, society, robotics and AI intersect, to explore how these combined technologies can make a positive social impact.  

“Hanson Robotics aims to create robots and AI characters that deeply understand and connect with the people across industry and application,” states Jeanne Lim, CEO of Hanson Robotics Limited. “Pandey’s extensive experience and deep insights in human-robot interaction, social psychology, ethical intelligence, robot design principles, and cognitive AI architectures make him a perfect fit to lead our research and development efforts.”

“I’m honored to join Hanson Robotics and work towards the collective goal of developing robots capable of exhibiting social intelligence for the greater good,” states Amit Kumar Pandey, CTO and CSO of Hanson Robotics Limited.  “One of the greatest technological revolutions of the 21st century is the emergence of robotics and AI together as an innovative ecosystem. With helpful AI and robotics, we hope to improve the quality of people's lives, leading toward a healthier, safer, happier and better-educated society. By joining Hanson Robotics, I am confident we are moving closer toward this greater innovative ecosystem.”

Prior to SoftBank Robotics Europe, Pandey had extensive experience of working on various humanoid robots at LAAS-CNRS (The French National Centre for Scientific Research). Pandey holds a Ph.D. in Robotics and AI from the INSA, University of Toulouse, France; a Master of Science by Research in Computer Science and Engineering (Robotics) from the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, India; and a Bachelor of Technology from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, India. He has published research papers on topics ranging from human modeling, robot’s learning, manipulation, navigation, task planning to its applications, design, social and ethical intelligence and implications. He is also the recipient of various recognitions and awards in science, technology and education centered around robotics and AI. He will be based at Hanson Robotics’ headquarters in Hong Kong, SAR China.

Ben Goertzel Ph.D. will move into the role as Chief Science Advisor.

For more information on Hanson Robotics Limited, please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.

About Hanson Robotics Limited
Hanson Robotics is an AI and robotics company dedicated to creating living, intelligent machines that enrich people’s lives. The company develops renowned robot characters, such as Sophia, the world's first robot citizen, which serve as AI platforms for scientific research, education, healthcare, sales and service, entertainment, and other research and service applications.  Hanson Robotics’ scientists, artists, roboticists, and engineers strive to bring robots to life as true friends who deeply understand and care for people, and collaborate with us in pursuit of ever-greater good for all. For more information please visit www.hansonrobotics.com.

Attachment 

Kate Amery
Hanson Robotics
8052848736
kate.amery@hansonrobotics.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
