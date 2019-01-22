Hanzo Challenges the eDiscovery and Compliance Industries to "Keep Data Dynamic" with Launch of New Platform

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the age of dynamic data, business communications are increasingly collaborative, social, personalized and interactive. Internal and external communications at modern corporations are fast-paced, interactive and dynamic in nature and the data footprint they leave is difficult to collect in a defensible manner. Hanzo, the company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web archiving, today announced Hanzo Dynamic Archive to help organizations address the modern challenges and risks that dynamic data presents eDiscovery and compliance teams.

Hanzo Dynamic Archive is a powerful technology platform designed to empower corporate legal professionals to securely investigate, capture, review, and produce electronic communications as part of eDiscovery and regulatory compliance workflows.





"Capturing dynamic content and converting this data to static pdf’s is outdated. It’s simply not good enough from an evidentiary and authenticity perspective because you lose the most important information,” said Kevin Gibson, CEO, Hanzo. “The power of native format is in the fidelity and the context of the record. With Hanzo Dynamic Archive, we are giving organizations the ability to securely capture fully interactive web content and manage it through their workflows to address their legal and regulatory frustrations."





Hanzo’s flexible and innovative platform lets users tailor their solution to meet their own specific legal and compliance requirements. Customers can leverage the following modular applications within the Hanzo Dynamic Archive platform to mitigate digital and social media risks:







Hanzo Dynamic Investigator - Transforms the neverending web into actionable insight allowing organizations to efficiently identify, analyze, and present content from the internet.





Hanzo Hold - Empowers organizations to apply a legal hold to Slack data (with support for Google’s G-Suite and Microsoft Office 365 coming in 2019) and to adhere to data retention policies while meeting the duty to preserve.





Hanzo Dynamic Capture - Provides authenticity via the highest-fidelity, full context dynamic capture, archive, and preservation of web and social media content, and immutable retention that meets WORM storage standards.





Hanzo Dynamic Review - Streamlines legal workflows, and helps uncover hidden data by reviewing hard-to-collect data types in their native dynamic state, all from within Relativity.





Hanzo Professional Services - Expertise and support to help organizations get the most out of Hanzo.







Key benefits of Hanzo Dynamic Archive include:





The ability to defensibly capture, preserve, and manage dynamic web content via a single platform, from identification through presentation for eDiscovery and compliance.





The power to keep data dynamic throughout its entire lifecycle, empowering users to uncover critical information and get more compelling evidence.





Metadata and audit trails that demonstrate defensible practices and immutable data authenticity.





Flexible technology that is configurable to satisfy a variety of unique use cases so that you can not only capture dynamic data but use it as well.







About Hanzo

Hanzo is solving the single biggest challenge in legally-defensible compliance and litigation today— contextual investigation, capture, and preservation of dynamic web content. Through the Hanzo Dynamic Archive platform, we investigate, hold, capture and preserve team messaging data, social media engagement, and interactive web content then replicate it in legally-defensible native format for analysis, review, and production. Launched in 2009, Hanzo serves government agencies, enterprises, and top law firms across the globe. Learn more at hanzo.co





