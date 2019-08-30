|
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : (1) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS (2) APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN (3) CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND (4) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
08/30/2019 | 10:42am EDT
HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL
CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED
昊 天國 際建設 投資 集團有 限公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1341)
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN
CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 September 2019:
Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company; and
Mr. Zheng Li has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company.
APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN
The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 September 2019, Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Board.
CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD
The Board further announces that, with effect from 1 September 2019, (i) the Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee; (ii) Mr. Mak Yiu Tong, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and (iii) Mr. Fok Chi Tak, an executive Director ceased to be the chairman but remains as a member of the Nomination Committee.
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Board further announces that:
Mr. Gao Zhangpeng, the chief executive officer, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2019.
Mr. Zheng Li has been appointed as the chief executive officer with effect from 1 September 2019.
This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').
APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 September 2019, (i) Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Zheng Li has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company.
The biographical details of the newly appointed Directors are set out below:
Mr. Zhang Sheng (張勝先生)
Mr. Zhang Sheng, aged 49, holds post-graduate degree. He worked in various senior positions in Xiamen United Trust Investment Company Limited (廈門聯合信托投資有限責 任公司), China Minsheng Bank and China Minsheng Investment Corporation Limited (中國 民生投資股份有限公司).
Upon his appointment, Mr. Zhang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 September 2019, which can be terminated by three-month notice in writing served by either party on the other. Mr. Zhang's directorship with the Company is subject to re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company and thereafter, retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhang is entitled to a director's fee of HK$6,000,000 per annum for his service as an executive director as specified in his service contract. Mr. Zhang may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Zhang are determined by the Board on recommendation from the Remuneration Committee of the Company, with reference to his responsibilities, experience and qualifications and the prevailing market conditions.
Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zhang does not have any other relationship with any of the directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company, and he does not have any interests in the shares of the Company as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Zhang is not in possession of any information subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and he is not involved and has not been involved in any activity subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules. Mr. Zhang neither held any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years, nor did he hold any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge and belief of the Board there is no other matter that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in connection with the appointment of Mr. Zhang.
Mr. Zheng Li (鄭理先生)
Mr. Zheng, aged 32, was the executive director of China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited (''CMFH'') (stock code: 0245) from July 2018 until August 2019 and acted as the acting chief executive officer of CMFH from July 2018 to May 2019. Prior to this, Mr. Zheng was employed with Minsheng E-commerce Company Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (民生電商控股(深圳)有限公司) and Minsheng Royal Fund Management Co., Ltd. (民生加 銀基金管理有限公司) where he took a management role in investment and fund management. Mr. Zheng served as the secretary to the Office of Board of Directors of China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd. (Stock Code: 01988) from August 2011 to November 2014. Mr. Zheng is the founder and managing partner at Jiaxingjunli Investment Management Co., Ltd. (嘉興君理投資管理有限公司) and Jiaxingzeyu Investment Management Co., Ltd. (嘉興 澤宇投資管理有限公司). Mr. Zheng has obtained LL.M. (Master of laws) at University of Chicago and is a doctorate candidate in Finance at Renmin University of China.
Upon his appointment, Mr. Zheng has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 September 2019, which can be terminated by three-month notice in writing served by either party on the other. Mr. Zheng's directorship with the Company is subject to re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company and thereafter, retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zheng is entitled to a director's fee of HK$5,000,000 per annum for his service as an executive director as specified in his service contract. Mr. Zheng may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Zheng are determined by the Board on recommendation from the Remuneration Committee of the Company, with reference to his responsibilities, experience and qualifications and the prevailing market conditions.
Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zheng does not have any other relationship with any of the directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company, and he does not have any interests in the shares of the Company as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Zheng is not in possession of any information subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and he is not involved and has not been involved in any activity subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules. Mr. Zheng neither held any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years, nor did he hold any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge and belief of the Board there is no other matter that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in connection with the appointment of Mr. Zheng.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Zhang and Mr. Zheng to the Board in their new roles as Directors of the Company.
APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN
The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 September 2019, Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Board.
CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD
The Board further announces that, with effect from 1 September 2019, (i) Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee; (ii) Mr. Mak Yiu Tong, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as the chairman of the Nomination Committee; and (iii) Mr. Fok Chi Tak ceased to be the chairman but remains as a member of the Nomination Committee.
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Mr. Gao Zhangpeng, the chief executive officer, has resigned with effect from 31 August 2019 due to his intention to devote his time to pursuing other personal endeavours. Mr. Gao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other information in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Gao for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office. Mr. Gao will also resign from his positions as director and officer of the Company's subsidiaries.
Meanwhile, Mr. Zheng has been appointed as chief executive officer of the Company with effect from 1 September 2019.
By order of the board of directors of
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited
Fok Chi Tak
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Fok Chi Tak, Mr. Tang Yiu Chi James and Dr. Zhiliang Ou, J.P., (Australia); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, Mr. Mak Yiu Tong and Mr. Li Chi Keung Eliot.
