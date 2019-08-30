Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : (1) APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS (2) APPOINTMENT OF VICE CHAIRMAN (3) CHANGE OF MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND (4) CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

This announcement is made by the board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 1 September 2019, (i) Mr. Zhang Sheng has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company; and (ii) Mr. Zheng Li has been appointed as an executive Director of the Company.

The biographical details of the newly appointed Directors are set out below:

Mr. Zhang Sheng (張勝先生)

Mr. Zhang Sheng, aged 49, holds post-graduate degree. He worked in various senior positions in Xiamen United Trust Investment Company Limited (廈門聯合信托投資有限責 任公司), China Minsheng Bank and China Minsheng Investment Corporation Limited (中國 民生投資股份有限公司).

Upon his appointment, Mr. Zhang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 1 September 2019, which can be terminated by three-month notice in writing served by either party on the other. Mr. Zhang's directorship with the Company is subject to re-election at the next following annual general meeting of the Company and thereafter, retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years at the annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhang is entitled to a director's fee of HK$6,000,000 per annum for his service as an executive director as specified in his service contract. Mr. Zhang may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Zhang are determined by the Board on recommendation from the Remuneration Committee of the Company, with reference to his responsibilities, experience and qualifications and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed herein, Mr. Zhang does not have any other relationship with any of the directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company, and he does not have any interests in the shares of the Company as defined in Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement. Mr. Zhang is not in possession of any information subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and he is not involved and has not been involved in any activity subject to disclosure pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules. Mr. Zhang neither held any directorship in any other listed companies in the last three years, nor did he hold any other positions in the Company or its subsidiaries. Save as disclosed above, to the best knowledge and belief of the Board there is no other matter that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and the Stock Exchange in connection with the appointment of Mr. Zhang.