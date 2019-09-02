Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 09/02/2019 | 05:50am EDT Send by mail :

HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 昊 天國 際建設 投資 集團有 限公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01341) SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING This supplemental circular should be read together with the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2019 and the notice dated 29 July 2019 convening an annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at 00 a.m. A supplemental notice of the annual general meeting of the Company is set out on pages 10 to 11 of this supplemental circular. A second proxy form for the annual general meeting, which shall supersede the form of proxy enclosed with the circular dated 29 July 2019, is also enclosed. Such form of proxy is also published on the websites of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.haotianint.com.hk). Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the annual general meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) in person, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed second form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible, but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding such meeting or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the second form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the annual general meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should you so wish. 3 September 2019 CONTENTS Page Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 Appendix I - Biographies of the additional retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 Supplemental Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 - i - DEFINITIONS In this supplemental circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: ''Annual General Meeting'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at 10:00 a.m., or any adjournment thereof ''AGM Notice'' the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 29 July 2019 ''Articles'' the articles of association of the Company ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Circular'' the circular of the Company dated 29 July 2019 ''Company'' Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares are listed and traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange ''controlling shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Directors'' the directors of the Company ''First Proxy Form'' the form of proxy sent together with the Circular ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' or ''Hong Kong Dollars'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Latest Practicable Date'' 30 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this supplemental circular for ascertaining certain information in this supplemental circular ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Nomination Committee'' the nomination committee of the Board ''PRC'' The People's Republic of China - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Second Proxy Form'' the second form of proxy sent together with this supplemental circular ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Share(s)'' share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''substantial shareholders'' has the meaning ascribed thereto in the Listing Rules ''Supplemental AGM Notice'' the supplemental notice convening the Annual General Meeting as set out on pages 10 to 11 of this supplemental circular ''%'' per cent. - 2 - RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT This supplemental circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this supplemental circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this supplemental circular misleading. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 昊 天國 際建設 投資 集團有 限公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01341) Executive Directors: Registered office: Mr. Zhang Sheng P.O. Box 1350 Mr. Fok Chi Tak Clifton House Mr. Zheng Li 75 Fort Street Dr. Zhiliang Ou, JP (Australia) Grand Cayman KY1-1108 Mr. Tang Yiu Chi James Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Head office and principal place Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua of business: Mr. Mak Yiu Tong Rooms 4917-4932, 49th Floor Mr. Li Chi Keung Eliot Sun Hung Kai Centre 30 Harbour Road, Wanchai Hong Kong 3 September 2019 To all Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR IN RELATION TO THE RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING INTRODUCTION This supplemental circular should be read together with the Circular which contains, inter alia, the AGM Notice and information relating to the re-election of retiring Directors at the Annual General Meeting. The purpose of this supplemental circular is to provide you with further information relating to, inter alia, the changes in the resolutions to consider and approve the proposed re-election of retiring Directors and to give you a supplemental notice of the AGM and the Second Proxy Form and the special arrangements about the completion and return of the Second Proxy Form. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS Subsequent to the despatch of the Circular and as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019, each of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019. Pursuant to article 112 of the Articles, any Director appointed by the Board as an addition to the existing Board shall hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. By virtue of article 112 of the Articles, each of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li will retire from office at the Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for reelection as an executive Director at the Annual General Meeting. The Nomination Committee has reviewed the structure and composition of the Board, the qualifications, skills, knowledge and experience, time commitment and contributions of the two additional retiring Directors, having regard to the Nomination Policy and the Board Diversity Policy of the Company. Accordingly, the Nomination Committee has recommended them to the Board for re-election and the Board has endorsed the recommendations of the Nomination Committee and recommended each of the retiring Directors for election at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the additional retiring Directors who are proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out in the Appendix I to this supplemental circular. SUPPLEMENTAL AGM NOTICE AND SECOND PROXY FORM As a result of the appointment of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li as executive Directors subsequent to the despatch of the Circular containing the AGM Notice and the First Proxy Form, the Supplemental AGM Notice is set out on pages 10 to 11 of this supplemental circular and the Second Proxy Form is enclosed herewith. At the Annual General Meeting, in addition to those resolutions set out in the AGM Notice, relevant resolutions will be proposed to approve the reelection of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li as executive Directors. The Second Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting is enclosed with this supplemental circular and is also published on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.haotianint.com.hk). Whether or not you are able to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, please complete and return the Second Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (the ''Closing Time''). Completion and return of the Second Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should you so wish. Pursuant to the Listing Rules, voting by poll is required for any resolution put to vote at the Annual General Meeting. - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD A Shareholder who has not yet lodged the First Proxy Form with the share registrar is requested to lodge the Second Proxy Form if he/she wishes to appoint proxy(ies) to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting on his/her behalf. In this case, the First Proxy Form should not be lodged with the share registrar. A Shareholder who has already lodged the First Proxy Form with the share registrar should take note of the following: subject to (iii) below, if no Second Proxy Form is lodged with the share registrar, the First Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by him/her if correctly completed and signed. The proxy so appointed by the Shareholder shall be required to vote in such manner as he/she may be directed under the First Proxy Form and, in respect of the resolutions for the proposed re-election of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li as executive Directors as set out in the Supplemental AGM Notice and the Second Proxy Form, the proxy will be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain from voting on such resolutions; if the Second Proxy Form is lodged with the share registrar before the Closing Time, the Second Proxy Form, if correctly completed and signed, shall revoke and supersede the First Proxy Form previously lodged by him/her. The Second Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by the Shareholder; if the Second Proxy Form is lodged with the share registrar after the Closing Time, or if lodged before the Closing Time but is incorrectly completed, the proxy appointment under the Second Proxy Form will be invalid. The proxy so appointed by the Shareholder under the First Proxy Form, if correctly completed, will be entitled to vote in the manner as mentioned in (i) above as if no Second Proxy Form was lodged with the share registrar. Accordingly, Shareholders are advised to complete the Second Proxy Form carefully and lodge the Second Proxy Form with the share registrar before the Closing Time. VOTING BY WAY OF POLL AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to Rule 13.39 of the Listing Rules and article 72 of the Articles, any votes of the Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll. An announcement on the poll results will be published after the Annual General Meeting in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. - 6 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD RECOMMENDATION The Board considers that the proposed re-election of Mr. Zhang Sheng and Mr. Zheng Li as executive Directors as set out in Supplemental AGM Notice are in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, and therefore recommends the Shareholders to vote in favour of all of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Shareholders are advised to read this supplemental circular together with the Circular for information relating to the voting arrangement. By order of the Board Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited Fok Chi Tak Executive Director - 7 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHIES OF THE ADDITIONAL RETIRING DIRECTORS The details of the additional retiring Directors who are proposed to be re-elected at the Annual General Meeting are set out as follows: Mr. Zhang Sheng Mr. Zhang Sheng (張勝), aged 49, was appointed as an executive Director with effect from 1 September 2019. Mr. Zhang holds post-graduate degree. He worked in various senior positions in Xiamen United Trust Investment Company Limited (廈門聯合信託投資有限責任公司), China Minsheng Bank and China Minsheng Investment Corporation Limited (中國民生投資股份有限公 司). Save as stated herein, Mr. Zhang has not previously held and is not holding any other position with any of the Company or its subsidiaries and does not hold any other directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years or other major appointments and qualifications. Save as stated herein, Mr. Zhang does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Zhang does not have any personal interests in the Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. The Company has entered into a service contract with Mr. Zhang, pursuant to which, the appointment of Mr. Zhang as an executive Director is for an initial term of 3 years commencing from 1 September 2019 subject to retirement and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the Articles of the Company. Mr. Zhang is entitled to a director's fee of HK$6,000,000 per annum for his service as an executive Director as specified in the service contract. Mr. Zhang may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Zhang are determined by the Board on recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to his responsibilities, experience and qualifications and the prevailing market conditions. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Zhang that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company nor is there any information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 8 - APPENDIX I BIOGRAPHIES OF THE ADDITIONAL RETIRING DIRECTORS Mr. Zheng Li Mr. Zheng Li (鄭理), aged 32, was appointed as an executive Director and chief executive officer with effect from 1 September 2019. Mr. Zheng was the executive director of China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited (''CMFH'') (stock code: 0245) from July 2018 until August 2019 and acted as the acting chief executive officer of CMFH from July 2018 to May 2019. Prior to this, Mr. Zheng was employed with Minsheng E-commerce Company Holding (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (民生電商控股(深圳)有限公司) and Minsheng Royal Fund Management Co., Ltd. (民生加銀基金管理有限公司) where he took a management role in investment and fund management. Mr. Zheng served as the secretary to the Office of Board of Directors of China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd. (Stock Code: 01988) from August 2011 to November 2014. Mr. Zheng is the founder and managing partner at Jiaxingjunli Investment Management Co., Ltd. (嘉 興君理投資管理有限公司) and Jiaxingzeyu Investment Management Co., Ltd. (嘉興澤宇投資管 理有限公司). Mr. Zheng has obtained LL.M. (Master of laws) at University of Chicago and is a doctorate candidate in Finance at Renmin University of China. Save as stated herein, Mr. Zheng has not previously held and is not holding any other position with any of the Company or its subsidiaries and does not hold any other directorships in any listed public companies in the last three years or other major appointments and qualifications. Save as stated herein, Mr. Zheng does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Zheng does not have any personal interests in the Shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. The Company has entered into a service contract with Mr. Zheng, pursuant to which, the appointment of Mr. Zheng as an executive Director is for an initial term of 3 years commencing from 1 September 2019 subject to retirement and re-election at annual general meeting of the Company pursuant to the Articles of the Company. Mr. Zheng is entitled to a director's fee of HK$5,000,000 per annum for his service as an executive Director as specified in the service contract. Mr. Zheng may be entitled to discretionary bonus to be determined by the Board and participate in the share option scheme of the Company. The emoluments of Mr. Zheng are determined by the Board on recommendation from the remuneration committee of the Company, with reference to his responsibilities, experience and qualifications and the prevailing market conditions. Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Zheng that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders of the Company nor is there any information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules. - 9 - SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 昊 天國 際建設 投資 集團有 限公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 01341) SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM Notice'') of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 29 July 2019, by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and this supplemental notice shall be read together with the AGM Notice. SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting will be as originally scheduled. Due to the matters as set out in the supplemental circular of the Company dated 3 September 2019 (the ''Supplemental Circular''), the resolutions no. 2 in the AGM Notice should be deleted in its entirety and replaced by the following new resolutions under resolutions no. 2: ''2. To re-elect directors of the Company (each as a separate resolution): To re-elect Dr. Zhiliang Ou, as executive director; To re-elect Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, as independent non-executive director; To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors; To re-elect Mr. Zhang Sheng, as executive director; and To re-elect Mr. Zheng Li, as executive director. '' Apart from the amendments set out above, all the information contained in the AGM Notice shall remain to have full force and effect. By Order of the Board Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited Chan Lai Ping Company Secretary Hong Kong, 3 September 2019 - 10 - SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Principal place of business in Hong Kong: Rooms 4917-4932, 49th Floor Sun Hung Kai Centre 30 Harbour Road, Wanchai Hong Kong Notes: A second proxy form (the '' Second Proxy Form '' ) containing the revised ordinary resolutions numbered 2 is enclosed with the Supplemental Circular. Please refer to the section headed '' Supplemental AGM Notice and Second Proxy Form '' on pages 5 to 6 of the Supplemental Circular and the notes to the Second Proxy Form for arrangements about the completion and submission of the Second Proxy Form. Please refer to the AGM Notice for details of the other ordinary resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting, closure of the register of members of the Company and eligibility for attending the Annual General Meeting and other relevant matters. Shareholders are reminded that completion and return of the First Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form will not preclude a member from attending the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should they so wish. The translation into Chinese language of this supplemental notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistencies, the English version shall prevail. As at the date of this supplemental notice, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Sheng, Mr. Fok Chi Tak, Mr. Zheng Li, Mr. Tang Yiu Chi James and Dr. Zhiliang Ou, J.P., (Australia) and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, Mr. Mak Yiu Tong and Mr. Li Chi Keung Eliot. - 11 - Attachments Original document

