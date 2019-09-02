Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL

CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

昊 天國 際建設 投資 集團有 限公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1341)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM Notice'') of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 29 July 2019, by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and this supplemental notice shall be read together with the AGM Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting will be as originally scheduled. Due to the matters as set out in the supplemental circular of the Company dated 3 September 2019 (the ''Supplemental Circular''), the resolutions no. 2 in the AGM Notice should be deleted in its entirety and replaced by the following new resolutions under resolutions no. 2:

''2. To re-elect directors of the Company (each as a separate resolution):

To re-elect Dr. Zhiliang Ou, as executive director; To re-elect Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, as independent non-executive director; To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors; To re-elect Mr. Zhang Sheng, as executive director; and To re-elect Mr. Zheng Li, as executive director. ''

Apart from the amendments set out above, all the information contained in the AGM Notice shall remain to have full force and effect.

By Order of the Board

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Chan Lai Ping

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 September 2019