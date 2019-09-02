Log in
Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

09/02/2019 | 05:50am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL

CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED

國 際建設 投資 集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1341)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting (the ''AGM Notice'') of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 29 July 2019, by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at 10/F, CKK Commercial Centre, 289 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at 10:00 a.m. and this supplemental notice shall be read together with the AGM Notice.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting will be as originally scheduled. Due to the matters as set out in the supplemental circular of the Company dated 3 September 2019 (the ''Supplemental Circular''), the resolutions no. 2 in the AGM Notice should be deleted in its entirety and replaced by the following new resolutions under resolutions no. 2:

''2. To re-elect directors of the Company (each as a separate resolution):

  1. To re-elect Dr. Zhiliang Ou, as executive director;
  2. To re-elect Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, as independent non-executive director;
  3. To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors;
  4. To re-elect Mr. Zhang Sheng, as executive director; and
  5. To re-elect Mr. Zheng Li, as executive director.''

Apart from the amendments set out above, all the information contained in the AGM Notice shall remain to have full force and effect.

By Order of the Board

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Chan Lai Ping

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 September 2019

- 1 -

Principal place of business in Hong Kong:

Rooms 4917-4932, 49th Floor

Sun Hung Kai Centre

30 Harbour Road, Wanchai

Hong Kong

Notes:

  1. A second proxy form (the ''Second Proxy Form'') containing the revised ordinary resolutions numbered 2 is enclosed with the Supplemental Circular. Please refer to the section headed ''Supplemental AGM Notice and Second Proxy Form'' on pages 5 to 6 of the Supplemental Circular and the notes to the Second Proxy Form for arrangements about the completion and submission of the Second Proxy Form.
  2. Please refer to the AGM Notice for details of the other ordinary resolutions to be considered at the Annual General Meeting, closure of the register of members of the Company and eligibility for attending the Annual General Meeting and other relevant matters.
  3. Shareholders are reminded that completion and return of the First Proxy Form and/or the Second Proxy Form will not preclude a member from attending the Annual General Meeting or any adjourned meeting (as the case may be) should they so wish.
  4. The translation into Chinese language of this supplemental notice is for reference only. In case of any inconsistencies, the English version shall prevail.

As at the date of this supplemental notice, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Sheng, Mr. Fok Chi Tak, Mr. Zheng Li, Mr. Tang Yiu Chi James and Dr. Zhiliang Ou, J.P., (Australia) and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lee Chi Hwa Joshua, Mr. Mak Yiu Tong and Mr. Li Chi Keung Eliot.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:49:22 UTC
