Hao Tian International Construction Investment Gro : Typhoon Arrangement for the Annual General Meeting to be Held on 18 September 2018

HAO TIAN INTERNATIONAL

CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT GROUP LIMITED 昊 天 國 際 建 設 投 資 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1341)

ANNOUNCEMENT

TYPHOON ARRANGEMENT

FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and the notice (the ''Notice'') of the annual general meeting (the ''AGM'') both dated 20 July 2018 of Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited (the ''Company''). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those used in the Circular and the Notice.

According to the Notice, the Company's AGM is scheduled to be held at Room 2702, 27/F., 200 Gloucester Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company notes that owing to the approach of the typhoon, there is a risk that the weather conditions in Hong Kong may deteriorate at the time scheduled for the AGM. In view of this, the Board would like to announce that in the event that a tropical cyclone warning signal numbered 8 (or above) or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted or in force at any time between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 September 2018, the AGM shall be adjourned (the ''Adjourned AGM'') to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 28 September 2018 at the same venue, irrespective of whether or not a tropical cyclone warning signal numbered 8 (or above) or a black rainstorm warning is hoisted or in force on 28 September 2018.

Otherwise, the AGM will be held as scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on 18 September 2018.

All resolutions set out in the Circular and the Notice to be proposed at the AGM will remain unchanged, and all such resolutions will be proposed at the Adjourned AGM.

All forms of proxy deposited with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar for the purpose of the AGM will remain valid for the Adjourned AGM. Shareholders who have not yet returned the forms of proxy are advised to complete and return the forms of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed on the Circular as soon as possible and in any event no later than 48 hours before the Adjourned AGM in the event of the bad weather conditions as mentioned above.

The book closure period for ascertaining the identity of Shareholders who are entitled to attend and vote at the Adjourned AGM remains unchanged. Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 18 September 2018 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Adjourned AGM.

Hao Tian International Construction Investment Group Limited

Fok Chi Tak

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

