Haoma Mining NL : Share options issue and update on commencement of production at Bamboo Creek

Haoma Mining NL

A.B.N 12 008 676 177

Registered Office & Head Office:

Tonic House, 386 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic., 3000, GPO Box 2282U, Melbourne, Vic., 3001.

Telephone (03) 9629 6888, Facsimile (03) 9629 1250

Email: haoma@roymorgan.com Website: www.haoma.com.au

February 22, 2019

Dear Haoma Shareholder,

1. Issue of share options

2. Update on Commencement of Production at Bamboo Creek

Issue of Haoma Mining NL share options

At the Haoma Mining Annual General Meeting, November 29, 2018, shareholders were advised that Haoma's Directors had approved an increase in share capital via a placement of up to 10 million shares with new investors to be issued at 30c per share.

On December 19, 2018 shareholders were advised that 2,333,000 new shares had been placed with Aldinga Way Pty Ltd (a company associated with Mr Malcolm Broomhead, AO) along with share options to acquire a further 1 million shares at 30c per share. Aldinga Way has today advised Haoma that they will immediately exercise those options.

Haoma's Directors today agreed to issue to Aldinga Way Pty Ltd a further 2,367,000 share options to acquire Haoma shares at 30c per share which may be exercised at any time on or before June 30, 2019 (after which time they will expire).

Should Aldinga Way exercise all Haoma share options available, then Aldinga Way's shareholding in Haoma would exceed 5% of Haoma's issued capital which would constitute a substantial holding.

Haoma's Directors acknowledge the contribution Mr Broomhead has made as an adviser to the Board over the last few months. Mr Broomhead's advice has covered technical expertise in relation to works being conducted at Haoma's Bamboo Creek Processing Plant and proposed mining at Marble Bar and Mt Webber.

Mr Broomhead recently visited Haoma's Bamboo Creek Processing Plant and provided advice as to how processing capacity can be incrementally increased from the current capacity of 15tph to 75tph. Mr Broomhead provided his assistance at no charge.

Update on Commencement of Production at Bamboo Creek

Haoma's Directors are pleased to advise that the Bamboo Creek Processing Plant has processed Trial parcels of Bamboo Creek scree and ores at a rate of 150 tonnes per day with the recovery of gravity gold.

Over the next 3 months the Bamboo Creek Plant processing capacity will increase to 350 tonnes per day and subsequently to 700 tonnes per day.

Yours sincerely,