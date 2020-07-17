Hapbee Closes $6.5 Million Private Placement and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce the closing of a financing for gross proceeds of approximately C$6.5 million (the "Offering").

Non-brokered Private Placement

The Offering was conducted by way of a non-brokered private placement of convertible debentures (the "Convertible Debentures"). The Convertible Debentures will be automatically converted into units of the Company, prior to or concurrent to obtaining the final receipt of a prospectus and completing the listing on a recognized Canadian stock exchange, at a conversion price of C$0.30 per unit. Each unit will consist of one subordinated voting share (the "Share") and one half of one Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.50 per Share for a period of two years from the issuance date of the Warrant.

"Now, perhaps more than ever before, people are seeking innovative and healthy ways to manage their daily lives and the emotions that come with it — such as stress, exhaustion, and difficulty concentrating," said Scott Donnell, CEO of Hapbee. "With the closing of this Offering, I believe we have the growth capital needed to bring our revolutionary wearable to market and help empower people to choose how they feel."

What is Hapbee?

Magnetism is a fundamental part of life. It plays a role in bird migration and fish navigation, among other phenomena. What's more, magnetic fields have been used for various purposes for thousands of years. Today, magnetic fields are used for magnetic resonance imaging, to speed bone fracture repair, increase the rate of wound healing, decrease pain and other human conditions.

Hapbee is a non-medical wearable technology that uses proprietary ultra-low-frequency magnetic field technology to stimulate sensations (i.e., Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy) on command. Hapbee produces these sensations by delivering precise and informed low-power electromagnetic signals ("Signals" or "Cognates"). Hapbee is non-ionizing, non-thermal, and non-invasive.

Hapbee's Features

1. Ultra-low wavelength

Hapbee emits an ultra-low energy magnetic field of < 22 kHz. In comparison, many of today's smartphones emit waves of up to 600 MHz, or 30,000x Hapbee. All of Hapbee's Signals have been tested and confirmed to fall below the standard International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection ("ICNIRP") safe exposure guidelines for low-frequency magnetic fields.

2. No substance ingestion

Through its precision electromagnetic fields, Hapbee stimulates sensations and feelings in the body without requiring users to ingest substances. The Company currently has six available Signals ready for use with Hapbee: Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy. Average time to return to baseline is 15 – 30 minutes upon cessation.

3. Ergonomic design

Hapbee's ergonomic design allows users to wear the product comfortably on their heads, over the brim of a hat, or discretely beneath their shirt collars.

4. Easy to Use

Users can easily select which Signal they want to experience through the Hapbee iOS and Android smartphone app. The Hapbee smartphone app intuitively controls all available Signals on a playlist and will be accessed via an affordable monthly subscription. Hapbee aims to expand this novel subscription service by releasing new Signals approximately every six months.

How Hapbee Works

Hapbee is powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc. ("EMulate"), a clinical-stage therapeutic device company based in Seattle, WA. The ulRFE® technology (the "Technology"), which EMulate has invested approximately US$70 million in developing over the past 15 years, is backed by 32 patents that relate to Hapbee. Hapbee has exclusive global licenses for the non-medical use of the Technology in its consumer product. You can learn more about how ulRFE® technology works in therapeutic applications at https://emulatetx.com/our-science/scientific-platform.

Recent Business Developments

1. Pre-Sale of over 1,600 units

In February 2020, Hapbee engaged a third-party consultant to launch a campaign on Indiegogo, an online platform to help launch groundbreaking and innovative products, to obtain user experience feedback from early tech adopters and supporters. This initial marketing campaign was a great success. It became one of the top projects on Indiegogo, demonstrating price point acceptance and preliminary product validation. As of June 2020, the Indiegogo Hapbee campaign has presold over 1,600 units with a target retail price of US$379 per unit from more than 1,200 backers.

2. Engaged Conscious Partners

In April, 2020, Hapbee signed an agreement with Conscious Partners, a full-service marketing agency based out of Victoria, British Columbia that specializes in creating marketing solutions for MEPS (mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual) organizations. Notable clients of Conscious Partners include Finnish wearable health technology company Oura Ring and Bulletproof, the creator of the consumer phenomenon Bulletproof Coffee. Conscious Partners will be focused on generating online sales for Hapbee.

3. Strengthened Board of Directors

In Q2 2020, Hapbee welcomed Mark Timm and Mike Matysik to its Board of Directors.

Mark Timm has been a serial entrepreneur and exponential thinking practitioner for nearly two decades. He has started more than a dozen companies, several of which have multiplied and been sold. His businesses have been built with international footprints in more than a dozen countries across diverse industries from retail to wholesale and from product manufacturing to digital marketing and real estate. Additionally, Mark Timm is the founder of ElevateOne, a leading U.S. e-commerce fulfillment company and fulfillment partner to Hapbee.

Mr. Matysik is a Co-Founder and Principal of Broadview & Co., a real estate investment firm, and a Principal of Berntson Porter Corporate Advisory, a boutique investment banking firm. His 30+ year career includes executive roles in medical device, biotech, music/media and technology. He has experience with IPOs, nine years as a public company CFO, and has been involved in multiple strategic exits for shareholders, both public and private.

Upcoming Development Targets

Finalize development of the Hapbee smartphone app

Hapbee is in the process of finalizing development of its smartphone app for iOS and Android platforms. This app, initially offering six Signals (Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy), will provide Hapbee with the ability to garner valuable experience data such as user habits, favorite Signals, and time of day and duration of plays to continually optimize the user experience.

Complete initial manufacturing and shipping for Indiegogo campaign

Hapbee is currently manufacturing its initial 2,500 units. Completion of this initial manufacturing process will allow the Company to fulfill orders from its Indiegogo campaign backers.

Hapbee intends to manufacture 10,000 units in Q4 2020.

Research and Development of New Signals

Developing new Signals is a core focus for Hapbee's growth strategy as the Company looks to expand its portfolio of sensations and build out a one-of-a-kind streaming service.

Pursuing a Public Listing

With the closing of the aforementioned non-brokered private placement, Hapbee plans to file a prospectus and apply for a listing of its Shares on a recognized Canadian stock exchange. The Company intends to provide an update on the listing process in the near future.

"We are grateful for the enthusiasm investors and early tech adopters are showing for Hapbee," said Chris Rivera, President and Chairman of the Board for Hapbee. Mr. Rivera continued, "Hapbee's current pursuit of a public listing is a testament to the years of cutting-edge research and development conducted by EMulate and Hapbee's commitment to consumer product innovation."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's business plans or its upcoming development targets – including development of the Hapbee smartphone app, manufacturing and shipping for the Indiegogo campaign, research and development of new signals and the Company's pursuit of a public listing – are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve its goals.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, changes in legislation and regulations, increase in operating costs, equipment failures, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, litigation, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there be no assurance that the listing of the common shares of the Company will occur. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hapbee-closes-6-5-million-private-placement-and-provides-corporate-update-301095235.html

SOURCE HapBee