Happening Today: Live Q&A Webinar on COVID-19 Economic Aid

04/17/2020 | 01:21am EDT

NMMA will host a webinar at 12:00pm ET today for recreational boating industry stakeholders to ask questions about accessing COVID-19 economic aid. Click here to register now.

In hopes of fielding as many of the industry's questions as possible, the event will feature brief opening remarks followed by a dedicated question and answer session, where members of NMMA's advocacy team will address attendees' questions in real time.

  • WHAT: NMMA Webinar: Live Q&A On How To Access COVID-19 Economic Aid
  • WHEN: Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00pm ET
  • WHO:
    • Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at the National Marine Manufacturers Association
    • George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners
    • Trevor Hanger, strategic adviser at Forbes-Tate Partners
    • Ryan Welch, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners

REGISTER NOW: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5682660228128295693

If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 05:20:09 UTC
