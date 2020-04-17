Happening Today: Live Q&A Webinar on COVID-19 Economic Aid

NMMA will host a webinar at 12:00pm ET today for recreational boating industry stakeholders to ask questions about accessing COVID-19 economic aid. Click here to register now.

In hopes of fielding as many of the industry's questions as possible, the event will feature brief opening remarks followed by a dedicated question and answer session, where members of NMMA's advocacy team will address attendees' questions in real time.

WHAT : NMMA Webinar: Live Q&A On How To Access COVID-19 Economic Aid

: NMMA Webinar: Live Q&A On How To Access COVID-19 Economic Aid WHEN : Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00pm ET

: Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:00pm ET WHO : Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at the National Marine Manufacturers Association George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners Trevor Hanger, strategic adviser at Forbes-Tate Partners Ryan Welch, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners

REGISTER NOW: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5682660228128295693

If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.