Happening Today: NMMA Webinar on How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses

04/03/2020 | 01:03am EDT

Please join NMMA at 12:00pm ET today for a webinar on how the $2 trillion stimulus bill recently signed into law by President Trump will help marine businesses during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. Click here to register now.

The event will feature presentations from Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at NMMA and George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners, followed by a Q&A session. The speakers will breakdown the stimulus bill and provide guidance on accessing economic relief, including applying for the Paycheck Protection Program, which opened today.

  • WHAT: NMMA Webinar - How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses
  • WHEN: Friday, April 3, 2020 - 12:00-1:00pm ET
  • WHO:
    • Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at the National Marine Manufacturers Association
    • George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners

REGISTER NOW: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6770694053714654475

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 05:02:10 UTC
