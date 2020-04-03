Happening Today: NMMA Webinar on How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses

Please join NMMA at 12:00pm ET today for a webinar on how the $2 trillion stimulus bill recently signed into law by President Trump will help marine businesses during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis. Click here to register now.

The event will feature presentations from Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at NMMA and George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners, followed by a Q&A session. The speakers will breakdown the stimulus bill and provide guidance on accessing economic relief, including applying for the Paycheck Protection Program, which opened today.

WHAT : NMMA Webinar - How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses

: NMMA Webinar - How the $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Helps Boating Industry Businesses WHEN : Friday, April 3, 2020 - 12:00-1:00pm ET

: Friday, April 3, 2020 - 12:00-1:00pm ET WHO : Nicole Vasilaros, senior vice president of government and legal affairs at the National Marine Manufacturers Association George Cooper, partner at Forbes-Tate Partners

REGISTER NOW: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6770694053714654475

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.