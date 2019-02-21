Happy 40th St. Lucia: CARICOM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Saint Lucia on its 40th Anniversary of Independence.

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Hon Allen Chastanet, said there was much for the Government and People to be proud of as the country has moved resolutely along the path to development.

He said this year's theme 'All In our Journey our Future' is a fitting call for all Saint Lucians to play an active role in the future development of their country.

'Worldwide renown in the arts and academia, particularly, is reflected in the fact that the country has produced two Nobel Laureates, a feat of which Saint Lucians and indeed the wider Region are justly proud,' he said.

The Secretary-General also praised Saint Lucia's significant contributions to regional integration through its leadership on Sustainable Development, for which Prime Minister Chastanet has portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of CARICOM Heads of Government.

The 40th Anniversary of Independence Day falls on Friday 22 February 2019.