Happy Returns : Brings In-Person Returns to College and University Campuses

New Return Bar® Locations Providing Fast, Free, and Easy eCommerce
Returns Launching at College Campuses this Fall Including University of
Arizona and University of Washington
Happy
Returns, a technology, logistics and service provider for online
retailers, today announced its expansion to college and university
campuses. The initial rollout of Happy Returns Return Bars on college
campuses includes five schools launching ahead of the busy
back-to-school shopping season, including University of Arizona,
University of Washington, North Carolina State University, Portland
State University, and Gonzaga University. The partnerships allow
campuses to offer students a convenient physical location to return
unwanted items purchased from popular online retailers such as
Outerknown, Everlane, Eloquii, UNTUCKit, Carbon38, Rothy’s, Tradesy and
others.
Since Happy Returns began operations in 2016, the company has
experienced high engagement with college students, which naturally led
to developing campus-based partnerships.
“College students are a great fit for Happy Returns, since they do most
of their shopping online, don’t want to bother with printing shipping
labels, and crave an easy and immediate refund,” said David Sobie,
Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “College students are also
passionate about preserving the environment, so they appreciate that
Happy Returns’ box-free returns consume less cardboard and produce lower
carbon emissions than other return methods.”
Partnering with Happy Returns enables universities to continue to
innovate and adapt to rapidly-evolving student lifestyles. With Happy
Returns, universities can keep students on campus, drive incremental
foot traffic to areas like bookstores and campus convenience stores, and
provide a new amenity to enhance campus life and attract new potential
students.
“We are excited to offer Happy Returns on campus,” said Jake Wright,
Assistant Director, The University of Arizona BookStores. “Our students
gravitate to online shopping because of its convenience, so offering a
service that makes returning hassle free is a natural fit.”
To complete a return through the Happy Returns service, students simply
bring items from participating retailers to the Return Bar location on
campus, with no boxes or receipts required. The campus bookstore,
student center or convenience store staff use the Happy Returns system
to accept the return and initiate a refund on behalf of the customer.
Based on a successful rollout this fall, Happy Returns plans to continue
expanding its network of college-based locations throughout 2019.
College representatives interested in bringing Happy Returns to their
campus can contact the company by emailing Carter Branch, Manager of
Location Partnerships at carter@happyreturns.com.
About Happy Returns
Happy Returns is solving the #1 pain point of e-commerce: returns. Happy
Returns does this by providing a seamless integrated system of
technology, service, and logistics that gives shoppers the frictionless
returns experience they want and retailers the low-cost and efficient
service they require. Happy Returns operates a national network of 150+
Return Bar locations in 30+ metro areas staffed by friendly,
well-trained Returnista™ return specialists located in premier shopping
centers, national retailers, independent stores and boutiques and
college campuses.
Happy Returns' co-founders met at HauteLook/NordstromRack.com, where
they led the launch of the highly successful Return-to-Rack program, in
which HauteLook shoppers return online purchases to Nordstrom Rack
physical stores. The company is based in Santa Monica, California, and
its investors include USVP, Upfront Ventures and Lowercase Capital.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005094/en/