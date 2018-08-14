Happy Returns : Brings In-Person Returns to College and University Campuses

New Return Bar® Locations Providing Fast, Free, and Easy eCommerce Returns Launching at College Campuses this Fall Including University of Arizona and University of Washington

Happy Returns, a technology, logistics and service provider for online retailers, today announced its expansion to college and university campuses. The initial rollout of Happy Returns Return Bars on college campuses includes five schools launching ahead of the busy back-to-school shopping season, including University of Arizona, University of Washington, North Carolina State University, Portland State University, and Gonzaga University. The partnerships allow campuses to offer students a convenient physical location to return unwanted items purchased from popular online retailers such as Outerknown, Everlane, Eloquii, UNTUCKit, Carbon38, Rothy’s, Tradesy and others.

Since Happy Returns began operations in 2016, the company has experienced high engagement with college students, which naturally led to developing campus-based partnerships.

“College students are a great fit for Happy Returns, since they do most of their shopping online, don’t want to bother with printing shipping labels, and crave an easy and immediate refund,” said David Sobie, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “College students are also passionate about preserving the environment, so they appreciate that Happy Returns’ box-free returns consume less cardboard and produce lower carbon emissions than other return methods.”

Partnering with Happy Returns enables universities to continue to innovate and adapt to rapidly-evolving student lifestyles. With Happy Returns, universities can keep students on campus, drive incremental foot traffic to areas like bookstores and campus convenience stores, and provide a new amenity to enhance campus life and attract new potential students.

“We are excited to offer Happy Returns on campus,” said Jake Wright, Assistant Director, The University of Arizona BookStores. “Our students gravitate to online shopping because of its convenience, so offering a service that makes returning hassle free is a natural fit.”

To complete a return through the Happy Returns service, students simply bring items from participating retailers to the Return Bar location on campus, with no boxes or receipts required. The campus bookstore, student center or convenience store staff use the Happy Returns system to accept the return and initiate a refund on behalf of the customer.

Based on a successful rollout this fall, Happy Returns plans to continue expanding its network of college-based locations throughout 2019. College representatives interested in bringing Happy Returns to their campus can contact the company by emailing Carter Branch, Manager of Location Partnerships at carter@happyreturns.com.

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns is solving the #1 pain point of e-commerce: returns. Happy Returns does this by providing a seamless integrated system of technology, service, and logistics that gives shoppers the frictionless returns experience they want and retailers the low-cost and efficient service they require. Happy Returns operates a national network of 150+ Return Bar locations in 30+ metro areas staffed by friendly, well-trained Returnista™ return specialists located in premier shopping centers, national retailers, independent stores and boutiques and college campuses.

Happy Returns' co-founders met at HauteLook/NordstromRack.com, where they led the launch of the highly successful Return-to-Rack program, in which HauteLook shoppers return online purchases to Nordstrom Rack physical stores. The company is based in Santa Monica, California, and its investors include USVP, Upfront Ventures and Lowercase Capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005094/en/