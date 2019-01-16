Happy Tax : Files False Advertising Lanham Act Lawsuit Against H&R Block

Happy Tax, the fastest growing tax franchise according to Entrepreneur
Magazine, has announced that it has filed suit against the nation's
largest tax preparation franchise, H&R Block. The suit intends to stop
H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) from making what Happy Tax claims are
false and misleading representations in their advertisements, which have
been misleading consumers, including Happy Tax's current and potential
customers. The suit is proceeding in the United States District Court
for the Southern District of New York, Case Number 1:19-cv-00451.
Since 2015, Happy Tax has utilized and advertised upfront and
transparent pricing for its assisted CPA prepared tax preparation
services. Happy Tax was the first notable national company to introduce
this innovative pricing strategy to an industry that historically
provided prices to clients after their tax returns were completed.
The alleged false and misleading commercial and web advertising promotes
upfront and transparent pricing as being available “ONLY From H&R
Block” (emphasis added). Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act,
codified at 15 U.S.C. § 1125, provides in relevant part:
Any person who . . . in commercial advertising or promotion,
misrepresents the nature, characteristics, quality, or geographic origin
of his or another person's goods, services, or commercial activities,
shall be liable in a civil action by any person who believes that he or
she is likely to be damaged by such act.
Federal courts have held that advertising violates this statute when it
is likely to mislead and confuse a consumer. Happy Tax has been offering
and advertising upfront and transparent pricing since 2015; therefore,
H&R Block’s new advertising claims are false and misleading.
Given the importance of pricing in the tax return preparation market,
such deception is material and likely to influence consumers’ purchasing
decisions. As Happy Tax has been injured by H&R Block’s false and
misleading advertising, Happy Tax is entitled to monetary damages and
injunctive relief under the Lanham Act. A hearing will be scheduled to
request a preliminary injunction from the Court to compel H&R Block to
cease and desist making false or misleading statements, stop any use of
the false misleading promotions in all forms of media.
Happy Tax had previously attempted to resolve this matter amicably prior
to filing this lawsuit by bringing the alleged false and misleading
claims to light with both H&R Block’s CEO and their General Counsel.
Happy Tax CEO Mario
Costanz explained, "We filed this false advertising lawsuit to stop
H&R Block from intentionally and improperly misleading consumers."
According to Mr. Costanz, "At Happy Tax, we pride ourselves on being
innovators in the tax industry and have always used our upfront,
transparent pricing as a key differentiator. While I am pleased that so
many in the industry continue to copy our ideas, I don’t appreciate that
they are taking credit for them in misleading ways. In interviews and in
their investor calls, H&R Block’s CEO has even paraphrased, almost
verbatim, my statements about pricing strategies. Happy Tax has invested
significant time and money into marketing our convenient, professional
and transparent solution, and we will pursue all appropriate legal
avenues to protect our brand from false and misleading statements and
unfair competition from industry giants."
Mr. Costanz added that pursuing legal action against H&R Block "is
consistent with our brand commitment to our customers and franchisees.
Just because H&R Block is a large company does not give them the right
to run afoul of the law claiming to be the only one offering the very
pricing strategy that we introduced years ago. Our Company will not
tolerate false and misleading marketing claims by any company that
serves only to undermine our ability to continue providing consumers
with innovative approaches to preparing and filing their taxes."
To view a copy of the complaint, click here.
The Happy Tax model has changed the status quo of inconvenient tax
preparation and replaced it with top-tier CPA prepared returns, offered
conveniently to consumers in-person or at-home. The result is a service
better suited for today’s consumers who want anytime, anywhere service
from a licensed professional.
MORE INFORMATION
CEO Email: Mario@HappyTax.com
Franchise
Information: https://GetHappyTax.com
Area
Representative Information: https://GetHappyTax.com/Area-Representative
Consumer
Information: http://HappyTax.com
Cryptocurrency
Tax & Accounting: https://CryptoTaxPrep.com
Small
Business Bookkeeping & Accounting: http://HappyAccounting.com
Tax
Industry Strategy Sessions: https://youtube.com/HappyTax
ABOUT HAPPY TAX
Shaking up the $19 billion tax preparation industry, Happy Tax’s
disruptive model was born out of frustration with unreliable,
under-qualified tax preparers with no licensing or certification and as
little as five days of tax training. Happy Tax is designed to bridge the
gap between the high quality, pampering, and convenient customer service
that consumers want with accurate, reliable, and professional tax
returns prepared by US-based, licensed CPAs and tax attorneys. Happy Tax
offers franchises, independent contractor relationships, and Area
Representative deals for those wanting to earn additional income and
build their own business. Utilizing its patent-pending technology and
processes, Happy Tax partners can operate with low overhead and
increased flexibility.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005880/en/