Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VI Closes on Class B Multifamily Community in Fremont, California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 04:20pm EST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VI, L.P. (“HUSREF VI”), in conjunction with Priya Living (“Priya”), recently acquired a Class B multifamily community in Fremont, California.

Priya and HUSREF VI closed on the multifamily community on December 19, 2018 and intend to invest an additional $9.9 million to reposition the property under Priya’s successful demographic focused apartment living brand. The property is located within the Fremont/Hayward submarket of the San Francisco Bay area’s East Bay, and was a prime acquisition target for Priya’s strategy due to its proximity to relevant cultural infrastructure, unit mix, and high percentage of unrenovated units. Built in 1970, Mosaic Fremont totals 122 units across nine two-story and one three-story residential buildings.

About Priya Living

Priya Living is a San Francisco based multifamily operator that caters to a very specific segment of the population – Asian Indians.  Priya developed this uniquely focused “ethnic multifamily” concept to take advantage of the supply/demand imbalance created by the dramatic growth of the Asian Indian population in the U.S. in recent years and the simultaneous underserving, from a housing perspective, of this demographic’s needs and preferences.  Founded by Arun Paul in 2012, Priya has successfully acquired, renovated, and stabilized two communities in the Bay Area.  The group is actively seeking to grow its portfolio by acquiring target assets in specific locations in the Bay Area and Los Angeles MSAs with plans to expand into other target markets across the U.S.

About HMC

Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”), an alternative asset management firm with approximately $6.4 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of January 31, 2019, is a privately owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, funds of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include infrastructure, European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, growth equity, credit solutions, European growth capital, and public securities. To learn more about HMC please visit, www.harbert.net.

Contact: HMC Investor Relations
Telephone: 205.987.5500
E-mail: irelations@harbert.net

HMC LOGO_2 color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pWSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pKEMET CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pASGN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pFB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pDIODES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL : INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:37pCOLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Form 8-K
PU
04:37pCISCO : February 13, 2019 Cisco Reports Second Quarter Earnings
PU
04:37pCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Announces Key Upcoming Events
PU
04:37pBROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP : The Art of Shopping
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Bad loans and money laundering curbs take toll on ABN Amro
2CRITEO SA : CRITEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Byl..
3TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Swung to Net Profit in 2018
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..
5Optimism over U.S.-China trade deal lifts equity markets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.