Harbor Announces Launch of Harbor Overseas Fund

Harbor Funds and Harbor Capital Advisors (collectively “Harbor”) are pleased to announce the addition of the Harbor Overseas Fund to their extensive family of no‐load, open‐end mutual funds. The Fund, launching today, aims to be a core international equity holding for investors and is subadvised by Acadian Asset Management LLC.

The Harbor Overseas Fund offers investors a broadly diversified portfolio of foreign company stocks across a range of geographies and market capitalization levels. Security selection is driven by active quantitative models that employ both a bottom‐up individual company assessment and a top‐down forecast at the country and industry levels.

“We are pleased to add the Harbor Overseas Fund and Acadian Asset Management to the growing Harbor family,” said Brian Collins, Chief Investment Officer of Harbor Capital Advisors. “Investors are looking for innovative, actively managed strategies when it comes to their foreign holdings, and Acadian brings that to the table.”

Acadian Asset Management, founded in 1986, is a global, quantitatively driven investment manager led by highly qualified professionals with decades of experience in non‐U.S. equity investing. Acadian employs an active quantitative strategy to managing the Fund and was chosen as the Fund’s subadviser after being vetted through Harbor’s rigorous selection process. “Acadian has consistently demonstrated that they have a repeatable, robust investment process grounded in fundamental research and data,” added Mr. Collins.

The Harbor Overseas Fund is led by the following portfolio managers at Acadian: Brendan Bradley, Ph.D., Chief Investment Officer, Ryan Taliaferro, Ph.D., Director of Equity Strategies, and Harry Gakidis, Ph.D., Lead Portfolio Manager for Core Strategies.

“We are excited to partner with Harbor Funds in offering mutual fund investors access to Acadian’s flagship international equity strategy,” said John Chisholm, Co-CEO of Acadian. “We believe Acadian’s expertise rooted in systematic stock selection across global equity markets coupled with Harbor Funds’ successful ‘manager of managers’ approach will make for a positive and aligned collaboration.”

Visit www.harborfunds.com to read more about the Fund and the lineup of Harbor’s actively managed, no‐load mutual funds.

About Harbor Funds

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. serves as the investment adviser to the Harbor Funds family of no-load, open‐end mutual funds. Each Harbor fund is managed by an institutional investment firm selected by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. and approved by the Harbor Funds Board of Trustees based on the firm's experience in a specific asset class. Harbor Funds had combined net assets of approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2018. Fees and expenses apply to an investment in Harbor Funds and are described in each fund's current prospectus.

About Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC invests on behalf of institutional investors such as pension funds, endowments, governments and foundations, as well as individual investors. As of January 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$94 billion on behalf of major pension funds, endowments, foundations, governments and other investors based in the U.S. and abroad. The firm uses an innovative array of disciplined, quantitative investment techniques and analytical models for active stock selection as well as country, sector and currency valuation. Acadian’s strategies include managed volatility, emerging markets, global equity, small-cap, long/short, market neutral, and non-US equity strategies. For more information on Acadian, please visit www.acadian-asset.com

There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stocks fluctuate in price and the value of your investment in the Fund may go down. The value of securities selected using quantitative analysis can react differently to issuer, political, market, and economic developments than the market as a whole or securities selected using only fundamental analysis. The factors used in quantitative analysis and the weight placed on those factors may not be predictive of a security’s value. In addition, any model may contain flaws or the model may not perform as anticipated. Investing in international and emerging markets poses special risks, including potentially greater price volatility due to social, political and economic factors, as well as currency exchange rate fluctuations. These risks are more severe for securities of issuers in emerging market regions.

