Harbor Announces Launch of Harbor Overseas Fund

Harbor Funds and Harbor Capital Advisors (collectively “Harbor”) are
pleased to announce the addition of the Harbor Overseas Fund to their
extensive family of no‐load, open‐end mutual funds. The Fund, launching
today, aims to be a core international equity holding for investors and
is subadvised by Acadian Asset Management LLC.
The Harbor Overseas Fund offers investors a broadly diversified
portfolio of foreign company stocks across a range of geographies and
market capitalization levels. Security selection is driven by active
quantitative models that employ both a bottom‐up individual company
assessment and a top‐down forecast at the country and industry levels.
“We are pleased to add the Harbor Overseas Fund and Acadian Asset
Management to the growing Harbor family,” said Brian Collins, Chief
Investment Officer of Harbor Capital Advisors. “Investors are looking
for innovative, actively managed strategies when it comes to their
foreign holdings, and Acadian brings that to the table.”
Acadian Asset Management, founded in 1986, is a global, quantitatively
driven investment manager led by highly qualified professionals with
decades of experience in non‐U.S. equity investing. Acadian employs an
active quantitative strategy to managing the Fund and was chosen as the
Fund’s subadviser after being vetted through Harbor’s rigorous selection
process. “Acadian has consistently demonstrated that they have a
repeatable, robust investment process grounded in fundamental research
and data,” added Mr. Collins.
The Harbor Overseas Fund is led by the following portfolio managers at
Acadian: Brendan Bradley, Ph.D., Chief Investment Officer, Ryan
Taliaferro, Ph.D., Director of Equity Strategies, and Harry Gakidis,
Ph.D., Lead Portfolio Manager for Core Strategies.
“We are excited to partner with Harbor Funds in offering mutual fund
investors access to Acadian’s flagship international equity strategy,”
said John Chisholm, Co-CEO of Acadian. “We believe Acadian’s expertise
rooted in systematic stock selection across global equity markets
coupled with Harbor Funds’ successful ‘manager of managers’ approach
will make for a positive and aligned collaboration.”
Visit www.harborfunds.com
to read more about the Fund and the lineup of Harbor’s actively managed,
no‐load mutual funds.
About Harbor Funds
Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. serves as
the investment adviser to the Harbor Funds family of no-load, open‐end
mutual funds. Each Harbor fund is managed by an institutional investment
firm selected by Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. and approved by the
Harbor Funds Board of Trustees based on the firm's experience in a
specific asset class. Harbor Funds had combined net assets of
approximately $43 billion as of December 31, 2018. Fees and expenses
apply to an investment in Harbor Funds and are described in each fund's
current prospectus.
About Acadian Asset Management LLC
Acadian Asset Management
LLC invests on behalf of institutional investors such as pension funds,
endowments, governments and foundations, as well as individual
investors. As of January 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$94
billion on behalf of major pension funds, endowments, foundations,
governments and other investors based in the U.S. and abroad. The firm
uses an innovative array of disciplined, quantitative investment
techniques and analytical models for active stock selection as well as
country, sector and currency valuation. Acadian’s strategies include
managed volatility, emerging markets, global equity, small-cap,
long/short, market neutral, and non-US equity strategies. For more
information on Acadian, please visit www.acadian-asset.com
There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be
achieved. Stocks fluctuate in price and the value of your investment in
the Fund may go down. The value of securities selected using
quantitative analysis can react differently to issuer, political,
market, and economic developments than the market as a whole or
securities selected using only fundamental analysis. The factors used in
quantitative analysis and the weight placed on those factors may not be
predictive of a security’s value. In addition, any model may contain
flaws or the model may not perform as anticipated. Investing in
international and emerging markets poses special risks, including
potentially greater price volatility due to social, political and
economic factors, as well as currency exchange rate fluctuations. These
risks are more severe for securities of issuers in emerging market
regions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005056/en/