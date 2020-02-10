Harbor Launches First CIT

Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (“Harbor Capital”), the investment adviser to Harbor’s actively managed investment solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its vehicle offering with the launch of the firm’s first Collective Investment Trust (CIT). The Harbor Trust Company has been established to offer CITs across various Harbor strategies. Today, we expand on our long-standing partnership with Jennison Associates LLC (“Jennison”), in launching the Harbor Capital Appreciation Trust.

“This expansion reflects Harbor’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of active, cost-aware strategies,” said Kristof Gleich, President at Harbor Capital Advisors. “We know the marketplace continues to be competitive and is becoming more vehicle agnostic. Harbor is committed to providing solutions tailored to meet our clients’ needs. We are providing Harbor clients and prospects more access to the institutional quality asset management that Jennison brings to the Capital Appreciation suite of offerings.”

Jeff Becker, Jennison’s Chairman and CEO said: “Harbor has been a trusted partner of ours for over 30 years. We are excited to continue to grow with Harbor and offer their clients a new vehicle for investing in large cap growth opportunities.”

Jennison has been a Harbor subadviser since 1990 and its consistent, disciplined investment process will be applied to the new Harbor Capital Appreciation Trust. The Trust will be managed by Jennison’s Large Cap Growth investment team.

About Harbor

Harbor Capital serves as the investment adviser to the Harbor Funds family of no-load, open‐end mutual funds and Harbor Capital Appreciation CIT. Each Harbor strategy is managed by an institutional investment firm selected by Harbor Capital and approved by the respective Board of Trustees based on the firm's experience in a specific asset class. Harbor Capital had combined net assets of approximately $48 billion as of December 31, 2019. Fees and expenses apply to an investment in Harbor Funds and Harbor CITs and are described in each fund's current prospectus and each trust’s declaration of trust.

Harbor Trust Company, Inc. (“Harbor Trust Company”) has established the Harbor Collective Investment Trust (the “Harbor CIT”) pursuant to a Declaration of Trust and the Harbor Capital Appreciation CIT (the “Fund”), a collective investment fund of the Harbor CIT, pursuant to a Fund Declaration. Harbor Trust Company serves as trustee and is responsible for maintaining and managing the Fund. Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (“Harbor Capital”), an affiliate of Harbor Trust Company, serves as investment adviser and Jennison Associates LLC (the “Subadviser”) serves as subadviser with respect to the Fund, subject to Harbor Trust Company’s oversight.

Investments in the Fund are NOT bank deposits, are NOT guaranteed by Harbor Trust Company or any of its agents, are NOT insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) or any other agency of the U.S. government, and are subject to investment risks, including loss of principal. The Harbor CIT is not registered under the Investment Company Act and the Units are not registered under the Securities Act in each case in reliance on exemptions under these Acts for interests in a collective trust fund maintained by a bank for certain types of employee benefit trusts. Accordingly, information that would otherwise be needed if registration were required are not necessary.

Participation in the Harbor Capital Appreciation CIT is limited to Eligible Trusts that are accepted by Harbor Trust Company, as the trustee, as Participating Trusts. These eligibility requirements, along with other defined terms, are more fully described in the Declaration of Trust.

There is no guarantee that the investment objective of the Fund will be achieved. Stocks fluctuate in price and the value of your investment in the Fund may go down. This means that you could lose money on your investment in the Fund or the Fund may not perform as well as other investment options.

At times, a growth investing style may be out of favor with investors which could cause growth securities to underperform value or other equity securities. Since the Fund may hold foreign securities, it may be subject to greater risks than funds invested only in the U.S. These risks are more severe for securities of issuers in emerging market regions.

Jennison Associates LLC is a third-party subadviser to the Harbor Capital Appreciation Trust.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a Harbor fund before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus for this and other information, visit harborfunds.com or call 800-422-1050. Read it carefully before investing.

Distributed by Harbor Funds Distributors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005065/en/