HarborOne Bancorp : Bank Names Luba Levin as Vice President Premier Relationship Officer

08/14/2018
HarborOne Bank announced today that it has named Luba Levin as Vice President Premier Relationship Officer. Levin will be reporting to Retail Banking and will be responsible for the expansion of the overall client base through initiation, cultivation and development of new relationships utilizing the bank's retail, commercial and mortgage products. Levin will be based in Boston.

'We're excited to welcome Luba Levin to our retail team,' said Joseph Casey, President and Chief Operating Officer or HarborOne Bank. 'With nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry, we look forward to Luba's experience and knowledge in strategic relationship management, financial product development and client base growth.'

Prior to joining HarborOne Bank, Levin served as Vice President Premier Relationship Manager at Rockland Trust. Luba Levin received her Bachelor's of Science at Pine Manor College where she double majored in Business Administration and Accounting. She resides in Needham, MA.

Disclaimer

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 19:30:02 UTC
