Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harborside Inc. : to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:31am EDT

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Berman will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2nd Annual U.S. Cannabis Symposium on October 3, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. ET at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This one-day event will feature company presentations and meetings with senior management teams across the U.S. cannabis industry supply chain, including multi-state operators, technology providers, brand owners, hemp producers, oil extractors and ancillary products businesses.

In addition to the presentation, Mr. Berman will be participating in investor meetings throughout the day at the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting with Mr. Berman at the conference should contact their Canaccord representative.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Harborside:
Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating two major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, two dispensaries in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR".

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harborside-inc-to-present-at-canaccord-genuity-2nd-annual-us-cannabis-symposium-300920303.html

SOURCE Harborside Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - abbvie plc
PU
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - green reit plc
PU
08:12aCORELOGIC : Integrates Geospatial Insurance Consortium Imagery Into Underwriting Platform
PU
08:12aSPARTAN MOTORS : Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville
PU
08:12aDAXOR : New Data Presented on Blood Volume at Annual Heart Failure Society Meeting Amid Call to Broadly Adopt Daxor's Diagnostic Technology
PU
08:12aSWEF : August 2019 NAV
PU
08:12aUKF : Voluntary announcement change in shareholding structure of the controlling shareholder
PU
08:11aSERMO : Launches Redesigned Global Physician Platform with Enhanced Product Features
BU
08:10aOil prices slip on Saudi pledge, financial markets look to Fed
RE
08:10aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group