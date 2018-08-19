Harbour BioMed : Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Kelun-Biotech to Develop and Commercialize A167, An Anti-PD-L1 Antibody, for Treatment of Cancer

Harbour BioMed today announced it has entered into an exclusive
strategic partnership with Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co.,
Ltd. (Kelun-Biotech) to develop and commercialize A167, an anti-PD-L1
antibody in Phase 2 clinical development, worldwide outside of the
Greater China region. The companies will also collaborate in developing
combination therapies of A167 with other agents for commercialization in
their respective territories. The potential value of the partnership
exceeds $350 million in addition to royalties.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005024/en/
“Anti-PD-L1 therapy has been validated in many clinical trials in the
Immuno-Oncology area. A167 has significant potential as a single agent
and as the foundation for combination therapy with other innovative
drugs. We are delighted to advance A167 globally and work closely with
Kelun-Biotech to achieve its therapeutic potential,” said Dr. Jingsong
Wang, Harbour BioMed’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
“We plan to conduct A167-based combination trials globally by ourselves,
including with innovative compounds we are developing, or in
collaboration with our partners, to find better therapeutic options
against a wide range of tumor types.” Dr. Wang noted that the
partnership with Kelun-Biotech, Harbour’s first global development
alliance, is an important step that accelerates our plan to build a
highly innovative, clinical-stage portfolio for worldwide markets.
“A167 is one of the important compounds in our portfolio,” said Dr.
Tongtong Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Kelun-Biotech. “We are glad to
enter this collaboration with Harbour BioMed which is based on trust in
our partner’s capabilities and expertise. The Harbour team brings
extensive global clinical development experience that will accelerate
clinical trials with A167, especially in the area of combinational
therapies.” Dr. Xue noted that the collaboration is the second alliance
Kelun-Biotech entered with Harbour this year. “We entered a strategic
partnership with Harbour to co-discover, co-develop and commercialize
antibodies against innovative targets, based on Harbour’s leading fully
human antibody discovery platforms. We have made significant progress in
our joint discovery programs against multiple targets in oncology and
immunological diseases.”
A167 is an immune-oncology investigational antibody developed by
Kelun-Biotech. It binds to immune checkpoint protein PD-L1 and
reactivate T cells in the body against cancer cells. The antibody has
potential usage in a broad range of solid tumor and hematological
malignancies in monotherapy and in combination with other agents. A167
is currently in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in
China targeting lymphoma and solid tumors.
Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech will receive upfront, development and
regulatory milestones, and commercial milestones based on preset goals,
with a potential value of more than $350 million, in addition to
royalties based on annual net sales. Harbour will have exclusive rights
to develop, manufacture and commercialize A167 in regions outside of
Greater China. Both companies will share data generated from their own
research and clinical trials to support mono and combination therapies
of A167 with other agents for both parties’ development and registration.
About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and
developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological
diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built
around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for therapeutic
antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline
through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through
in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal
portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and
academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For
more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.
About Kelun-Biotech
Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of
Kelun Pharmaceutical Group, focusing on research and development,
registration and global collaboration. Kelun-Biotech is an
Innovation–driven company with multiple programs, including small
molecules, biologics, and cell therapy for the disease area of cancer,
HBV, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, anesthesia and pain. It
currently has over 20 biologics and over 30 innovative small molecule
programs, including 5 biologics and 4 innovative small molecule programs
in clinical trials. For more information, visit www.kelun-biotech.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180819005024/en/