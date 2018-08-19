Harbour BioMed : Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Kelun-Biotech to Develop and Commercialize A167, An Anti-PD-L1 Antibody, for Treatment of Cancer

Harbour BioMed today announced it has entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Kelun-Biotech) to develop and commercialize A167, an anti-PD-L1 antibody in Phase 2 clinical development, worldwide outside of the Greater China region. The companies will also collaborate in developing combination therapies of A167 with other agents for commercialization in their respective territories. The potential value of the partnership exceeds $350 million in addition to royalties.

“Anti-PD-L1 therapy has been validated in many clinical trials in the Immuno-Oncology area. A167 has significant potential as a single agent and as the foundation for combination therapy with other innovative drugs. We are delighted to advance A167 globally and work closely with Kelun-Biotech to achieve its therapeutic potential,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Harbour BioMed’s founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We plan to conduct A167-based combination trials globally by ourselves, including with innovative compounds we are developing, or in collaboration with our partners, to find better therapeutic options against a wide range of tumor types.” Dr. Wang noted that the partnership with Kelun-Biotech, Harbour’s first global development alliance, is an important step that accelerates our plan to build a highly innovative, clinical-stage portfolio for worldwide markets.

“A167 is one of the important compounds in our portfolio,” said Dr. Tongtong Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Kelun-Biotech. “We are glad to enter this collaboration with Harbour BioMed which is based on trust in our partner’s capabilities and expertise. The Harbour team brings extensive global clinical development experience that will accelerate clinical trials with A167, especially in the area of combinational therapies.” Dr. Xue noted that the collaboration is the second alliance Kelun-Biotech entered with Harbour this year. “We entered a strategic partnership with Harbour to co-discover, co-develop and commercialize antibodies against innovative targets, based on Harbour’s leading fully human antibody discovery platforms. We have made significant progress in our joint discovery programs against multiple targets in oncology and immunological diseases.”

A167 is an immune-oncology investigational antibody developed by Kelun-Biotech. It binds to immune checkpoint protein PD-L1 and reactivate T cells in the body against cancer cells. The antibody has potential usage in a broad range of solid tumor and hematological malignancies in monotherapy and in combination with other agents. A167 is currently in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in China targeting lymphoma and solid tumors.

Under the agreement, Kelun-Biotech will receive upfront, development and regulatory milestones, and commercial milestones based on preset goals, with a potential value of more than $350 million, in addition to royalties based on annual net sales. Harbour will have exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize A167 in regions outside of Greater China. Both companies will share data generated from their own research and clinical trials to support mono and combination therapies of A167 with other agents for both parties’ development and registration.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for therapeutic antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

About Kelun-Biotech

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Kelun Pharmaceutical Group, focusing on research and development, registration and global collaboration. Kelun-Biotech is an Innovation–driven company with multiple programs, including small molecules, biologics, and cell therapy for the disease area of cancer, HBV, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, anesthesia and pain. It currently has over 20 biologics and over 30 innovative small molecule programs, including 5 biologics and 4 innovative small molecule programs in clinical trials. For more information, visit www.kelun-biotech.com.

