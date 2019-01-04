Harbour BioMed : Appoints Atul Deshpande, Ph.D. MBA, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of U.S. Operations

Harbour BioMed announced the appointment of Atul Deshpande, Ph.D. MBA,
as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of U.S. Operations. Dr. Deshpande
joins Harbour BioMed from Sanofi, where he served as Global Operations
Lead of Sanofi Genzyme’s Dupixent® (dupilumab) franchise.
“Atul brings a wealth of industry experience in immunology and other
therapeutic areas and across the pharmaceutical value chain, including
both strategy and execution,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman
and CEO of Harbour BioMed. “Harbour BioMed has rapidly expanded its drug
discovery platforms and built an initial R&D portfolio since it was
founded two years ago. Atul will be integral to developing and driving
corporate strategy for the next stage of our growth. He will also
oversee our U.S. business operations.”
During his tenure at Sanofi Genzyme, Dr. Deshpande delivered on roles
with increasing responsibility from strategy to implementation. He was
instrumental in establishing and executing global Dupixent launches in
Atopic Dermatitis and Asthma, a blockbuster brand in the making. He also
brings significant international experience, having developed the R&D
strategy for the company’s Asia Pacific businesses, including Japan and
China. Prior to Sanofi Genzyme, Dr. Deshpande served at several life
science strategic consulting firms.
Dr. Deshpande holds a Ph.D. in Neurobiology and Behavior from University
of California, Irvine and an MBA from Cranfield University in the UK.
Company Also Names Chief Development, Chief Business Officers
Harbour BioMed also announced the promotions of Dr. Xiaoxiang Chen, MD
to Chief Development Officer, and Dr. Mai-Jing Liao, Ph.D., MBA to Chief
Business Officer, effective immediately.
About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and
developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological
diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built
around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for therapeutic
antibody discovery. The company is building a proprietary pipeline
through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through
in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal
portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and
academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For
more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.
