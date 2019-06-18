Harbour BioMed : Appoints Immunology Research Leader Kenneth M. Murphy, MD, PhD, to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Harbour BioMed (“HBM”) announced today the appointment of Kenneth M.
Murphy, MD, PhD, to the company’s scientific advisory board. Dr. Murphy,
a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a Howard Hughes Medical
Institute Investigator, is the Eugene Opie First Centennial Professor of
Pathology and Immunology at Washington University.
“Dr. Murphy is a distinguished immunologist with more than 30 years of
expertise and experience in the field of immunology,” said Dr. Jingsong
Wang, HBM’s Founder, Chairman and CEO. “He brings to HBM great insight
into basic mechanisms of immune cell lineage that underlie the immune
response. We look forward to many contributions in guiding our programs
aimed at developing next generation therapeutics for cancer and
immunological diseases.”
Dr. Murphy is widely recognized for his research into the mechanisms of
immune cell lineage differentiation and for determining the plasticity
of these processes. His laboratory has discovered multiple cytokines and
transcription factors that regulate differentiation of T cells,
dendritic cells and macrophages. He is an author on 250 publications and
delivered more than 145 invited lectureships. He serves in editorial
capacities at several publications, including Immunity, International
Immunology, and the European Journal of Immunology, and he is
the lead author of Janeway’s Immunobiology. He received numerous
awards, such as William B. Coley Award for Distinguished Research in
Basic Immunology.
Dr. Murphy has spent his career at Washington University. He joined the
university faculty in 1989 after completing a post-doctoral fellowship
and pathology residency at the school. Dr. Murphy holds a combined
MD/PhD degree from Johns Hopkins University.
About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and
inflammatory diseases. The company is building its proprietary pipeline
through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and
co-development partners and select acquisitions.
The company's discovery and development programs are centered around its
two patented transgenic mouse platforms for generating fully human
monoclonal antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to
companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in
Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Shanghai,
China. For more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.
