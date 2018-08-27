Harbour BioMed : Raises $85 Million in Series B Financing to Accelerate Its Innovative Pipeline

Harbour BioMed announced today that it has completed a Series B round
financing of $85 million to accelerate the growth of its innovative
therapeutic pipeline, including both clinical and discovery stage
programs. GIC Private Limited, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, led
the financing round, with participation from new investors, including
China Life Private Equity Investment Company and Vertex Ventures, and
Series A investors AdvanTech and Legend Capital.
“During the one and half years since we established operations, Harbour
has successfully expanded its network of collaborations for its core
transgenic mouse technologies, rapidly built an innovative pipeline
through internal discovery and in-licensed development stage programs in
the areas of oncology and immunology, and established an experienced and
professional team,” said Dr. Jingsong Wang, the Founder, Chairman and
CEO of Harbour BioMed. “The financing is a very strong vote of
confidence by our new and existing investors in our vision for the
company, strategy, progress to date and our team. With their continued
support, we will accelerate the growth and advancement of our pipeline
through both internal innovation and external collaboration.”
Harbour BioMed was established in December 2016 around a Series A round
of $50 million and the acquisition of the Netherlands-based fully human
transgenic antibody technology company, Harbour Antibodies BV and its
subsidiaries. The company has integrated the Harbour Mice technologies
into its newly built antibody technology and discovery biology,
preclinical and clinical development operations, entered into multiple
license and collaboration agreements for its Harbour Mice, and
established an innovative therapeutic pipeline based on internal
discovery and in licensing activities. In early 2018 Harbour raised an
A+ Round from CDH and AdvanTech to support its in-licensed clinical
programs for Greater China. Harbour’s development programs include:
-
An anti-FcRn based antibody against multiple autoimmune diseases,
including myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica, and a biologic
against inflammatory dry-eye disease, among other potential
indications. Harbour, which in-licensed these assets in 2017, is
developing them for the Greater China market. Harbour recently filed
two INDs for three different indications in China to conduct clinical
trials with these assets.
-
A CD3-based bi-specific antibody therapy against Her-2 overexpressed
cancer in clinical development, acquired in August 2018, which Harbour
is developing for the Greater China market.
-
A clinical stage, anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of multiple
solid tumors and hematological cancers, acquired in August 2018, that
Harbour is developing worldwide outside of China.
About Harbour BioMed
Harbour BioMed is a global biopharmaceutical company discovering and
developing innovative therapeutics for oncology and immunological
diseases. The company's discovery and development programs are built
around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms for therapeutic
antibody discovery. The company is building its proprietary pipeline
through its innovative internal discovery programs, and through
in-licensing clinical stage assets that strategically fit its internal
portfolio. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and
academic institutions through its Harbour Antibodies subsidiary. For
more information, visit www.harbourbiomed.com.
About GIC
GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage
Singapore’s foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor,
GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset
classes, including equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate
and infrastructure. In private equity, GIC invests through funds as well
as directly in companies, partnering with its fund managers and
management teams to help world class businesses achieve their
objectives. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been
investing in emerging markets for more than two decades. Headquartered
in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,500 people across 10 offices in key
financial cities worldwide. For more information about GIC, please visit www.gic.com.sg.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005018/en/