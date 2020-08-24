Log in
Harbour BioMed : Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Vir Biotechnology to Develop Novel Therapies for Immuno-Oncology and Infectious Diseases

08/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Vir Biotechnology (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company, to discover, develop and commercialize potential novel therapeutic molecules in the fields of Immuno-Oncology and infectious diseases.

HBM will leverage its tools in next-generation technologies including its transgenic Harbour Mice® platforms to generate antibodies for the collaboration. Both parties will then combine their expertise in basic science to accelerate the development of these innovative immunotherapies into the clinic studies for patients suffering from cancers and infectious diseases.

"We are excited to join hands with Vir as both companies share a common mission to serve patients' unmet needs," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "This collaborative partnership harbors big potential for both companies, as we exploit similar underlying immune mechanisms that likely play a critical role in fighting cancers as well as infectious diseases." 

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunologic diseases, and COVID-19. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies, heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) and HBICE™ immune cell engager technology for developing bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions.  The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harbour-biomed-signs-strategic-collaboration-agreement-with-vir-biotechnology-to-develop-novel-therapies-for-immuno-oncology-and-infectious-diseases-301116941.html

SOURCE Harbour BioMed


© PRNewswire 2020
