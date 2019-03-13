Harbour City Showcases Contemporary Art with Harbour Art Fair 2019

Hong Kong’s biggest shopping mall Harbour City will host the third edition of Harbour Art Fair at the connecting Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, transforming over 50 hotel rooms into a kaleidoscope showcase of contemporary art.

"Sound of Nature" by Lee Sung Ok @ Harbour City (Photo: Business Wire)

Concurrently, “Art in Life” special exhibitions will happen across the mall to bring art closer to the public. Free for public viewing, three artists from South Korea - Jang Se Il, Lee Sung Ok and Henn Kim - will make their first solo exhibitions in Hong Kong at Harbour City to give everyone a chance of artistic discovery.

Harbour Art Fair 2019

The Fair features an acclaimed roster of galleries, including Hatch Art Project from Singapore, AHC Projects from Germany, Karen Wong Ceramics and Art from Hong Kong.

Date: 29th March – 1st April 2019 VIP and Media Preview 29th March 2019 (Fri) 12:00 nn – 8:00 pm General Admission 30th March – 1st April 2019 (Sat – Mon) 12:00 nn – 8:00 pm

Venue: Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel

General Admission: HK$100 per ticket

Website: www.harbourartfair.com

Tickets are available at the following locations inside the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel during the exhibition period:

West side lobby (near Star Ferry Pier)

Information desk located in front of the elevators on 12/F

“Art in Life” Special Exhibitions

1. “The Wave of Coexistence” by Jang Se Il

Jang Se Il uses angled geometries and straight lines to depict animals like dolphins and polar bears, to explore how animals respond to the rapidly changing manmade environment.

2. “Sound of Nature” by Lee Sung Ok

Lee Sung Ok creates a series of hanging insects made of stainless steel to bear her wishes for nature’s defense amid extensive manmade damage. Their reflexive surfaces remind viewers to reflect upon their relationship with the environment.

3. “My Black Rainbows” by Henn Kim

With her signature monochrome illustrations, illustrator Henn Kim depicts a dreamy world of emotions – a modern world of loneliness, confusion and constrains with a touch of fantasy.

Date: 12th March – 3rd April 2019

Venue: Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Gallery by the Harbour, Atrium II of Gateway Arcade @ Harbour City

Website: www.harbourcity.com.hk Enquiry Hotline: (852) 2118 8666

