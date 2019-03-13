Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harbour City Showcases Contemporary Art with Harbour Art Fair 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong’s biggest shopping mall Harbour City will host the third edition of Harbour Art Fair at the connecting Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, transforming over 50 hotel rooms into a kaleidoscope showcase of contemporary art.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005317/en/

"Sound of Nature" by Lee Sung Ok @ Harbour City (Photo: Business Wire)

"Sound of Nature" by Lee Sung Ok @ Harbour City (Photo: Business Wire)

Concurrently, “Art in Life” special exhibitions will happen across the mall to bring art closer to the public. Free for public viewing, three artists from South Korea - Jang Se Il, Lee Sung Ok and Henn Kim - will make their first solo exhibitions in Hong Kong at Harbour City to give everyone a chance of artistic discovery.

Harbour Art Fair 2019

The Fair features an acclaimed roster of galleries, including Hatch Art Project from Singapore, AHC Projects from Germany, Karen Wong Ceramics and Art from Hong Kong.

 

Date: 29th March – 1st April 2019

 
VIP and Media Preview   29th March 2019 (Fri) 12:00 nn – 8:00 pm
General Admission   30th March – 1st April 2019 (Sat – Mon) 12:00 nn – 8:00 pm
 

Venue: Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel
General Admission: HK$100 per ticket
Website: www.harbourartfair.com

Tickets are available at the following locations inside the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel during the exhibition period:

  • West side lobby (near Star Ferry Pier)
  • Information desk located in front of the elevators on 12/F

“Art in Life” Special Exhibitions

1. “The Wave of Coexistence” by Jang Se Il

Jang Se Il uses angled geometries and straight lines to depict animals like dolphins and polar bears, to explore how animals respond to the rapidly changing manmade environment.

2. “Sound of Nature” by Lee Sung Ok

Lee Sung Ok creates a series of hanging insects made of stainless steel to bear her wishes for nature’s defense amid extensive manmade damage. Their reflexive surfaces remind viewers to reflect upon their relationship with the environment.

3. “My Black Rainbows” by Henn Kim

With her signature monochrome illustrations, illustrator Henn Kim depicts a dreamy world of emotions – a modern world of loneliness, confusion and constrains with a touch of fantasy.

Date: 12th March – 3rd April 2019
Venue: Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Gallery by the Harbour, Atrium II of Gateway Arcade @ Harbour City

Website: www.harbourcity.com.hk Enquiry Hotline: (852) 2118 8666


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aWERELDHAVE N.V. : Wereldhave proposes the appointment of Françoise Dechesne as new member to its Supervisory Board
GL
06:32aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Files Antitrust Complaint Against Apple in EU
DJ
06:32aWULFF YHTIOT OYJ : Group plc's annual report, financial statements and corporate governance statement 2018 published
AQ
06:31aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Extends Global Product Licensing Agreement with Eris Innovations
BU
06:31aNICE : Robotic Process Automation Announces Partnership with CallVU to Drive Seamless End-to-End Customer Experience
BU
06:31aEMPIRE : Strong Sales Momentum Leads Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results
AQ
06:31aGREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aCHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
BU
06:31aSOLARWINDS : Extends IT Operations Management Leadership to Include Intelligent Anomaly Detection
AQ
06:31aCPI Aerostructures Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2UK says would cut tariffs, no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
3ADIDAS : Adidas shares fall as supply chain problems slow growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : profits disappoint as stronger eur..
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : reports record 2018 results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.