HarbourVest Establishes Dublin Office

HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today announced the opening of its office in Dublin, Ireland.

The new Dublin office expands the firm’s global footprint to ten locations, adding to its presence in Beijing, Bogota, Boston, Hong Kong, London, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Toronto. Craig MacDonald, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners will oversee operations in Dublin.

The Dublin office will operate under HarbourVest Partners (Ireland) Limited (“HVPI”), which was established in September 2018. HVPI is authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland as an EU Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) to conduct regulated activities within the EU on behalf of Harbourvest. HVPI will be supervised by a Board of Directors including: Peter Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners, Michael Morris, Non-Executive Director, Craig MacDonald, Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners, and Tom Coghlan, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board.

“We are pleased to receive authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland for our Irish AIFM which will ensure a seamless transition for our clients, our funds, and our business ahead of Brexit,” said Peter Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest. “HarbourVest has maintained a presence in London for nearly three decades and we are delighted to be expanding into Dublin, as we grow our footprint in private markets globally.”

The Dublin team will initially include eight employees from across the investment, investor relations, operations, and regulatory functions. Management of existing alternative investment funds will transition to Ireland, effective today.

For more information about HarbourVest, please visit https://www.harbourvest.com/

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets asset manager with more than 36 years of experience and more than $58 billion in assets under management. The Firm’s powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 500 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $35 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $19 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $9 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions, longstanding relationships, actionable insights, and proven results.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any fund or any other investment product sponsored by HarbourVest Partners L.P. or its affiliates (“HarbourVest”), hereafter referred to as the “Fund”. Any offering of interests in the Fund will be made by means of delivery of a confidential Private Placement Memorandum or similar materials that contain a description of the material terms of such investment and subscriptions will be accepted solely pursuant to definitive documentation. These materials do not purport to contain all the information relevant to evaluating an investment in the Fund. No sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make the offer, solicitation, or sale. Offers and sales of interests in the Fund will not be registered under the laws of any jurisdiction and will be made solely to “qualified purchasers” as defined in the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. These materials are highly confidential and may not be reproduced or redistributed in any format without the express written approval of HarbourVest. An investment in the Fund involves a high degree of risk and therefore should be undertaken only by prospective investors capable of evaluating the risks of the Fund and bearing the risks such an investment represents. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be able to achieve its investment objectives or that the investors will receive a return on their capital.

For additional legal and regulatory disclosures, please refer to http://www.harbourvest.com/important-legal-disclosures.

