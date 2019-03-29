HarbourVest Establishes Dublin Office

HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today
announced the opening of its office in Dublin, Ireland.
The new Dublin office expands the firm’s global footprint to ten
locations, adding to its presence in Beijing, Bogota, Boston, Hong Kong,
London, Seoul, Tel Aviv, Tokyo and Toronto. Craig MacDonald, Managing
Director, HarbourVest Partners will oversee operations in Dublin.
The Dublin office will operate under HarbourVest Partners (Ireland)
Limited (“HVPI”), which was established in September 2018. HVPI is
authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland as an EU Alternative
Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) to conduct regulated activities within
the EU on behalf of Harbourvest. HVPI will be supervised by a Board of
Directors including: Peter Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest
Partners, Michael Morris, Non-Executive Director, Craig MacDonald,
Managing Director, HarbourVest Partners, and Tom Coghlan, Non-Executive
Director and Chair of the Board.
“We are pleased to receive authorization by the Central Bank of Ireland
for our Irish AIFM which will ensure a seamless transition for our
clients, our funds, and our business ahead of Brexit,” said Peter
Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest. “HarbourVest has maintained a
presence in London for nearly three decades and we are delighted to be
expanding into Dublin, as we grow our footprint in private markets
globally.”
The Dublin team will initially include eight employees from across the
investment, investor relations, operations, and regulatory functions.
Management of existing alternative investment funds will transition to
Ireland, effective today.
For more information about HarbourVest, please visit https://www.harbourvest.com/
ABOUT HARBOURVEST
HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets asset manager with
more than 36 years of experience and more than $58 billion in assets
under management. The Firm’s powerful global platform offers clients
investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary
investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately
managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 500 employees, including
more than 100 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the
Americas. This global team has committed more than $35 billion to
newly-formed funds, completed over $19 billion in secondary purchases,
and invested over $9 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering
with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions,
longstanding relationships, actionable insights, and proven results.
