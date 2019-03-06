Log in
HarbourVest Partners : Expands Senior Team with Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President

03/06/2019 | 10:02am EST

HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today announced its 2019 promotions, including five new Managing Directors: Rich Campbell, Minjun Chung, Edward Holdsworth, Craig MacDonald, and Laura Thaxter; as well as eight new Principals and three Senior Vice Presidents. These promotions recognize team members whose expertise contributes to the success of HarbourVest and its clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

“It has long been our belief that our people are at the heart of our business and our greatest asset,” said Pete Wilson, Managing Director, HarbourVest. “We continue to develop talent and invest in our team to deliver the best possible results for our clients across our business and the regions in which we operate.”

In addition to the Managing Directors and Principals, this round of promotions also included 13 Vice Presidents.

Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President included:

MANAGING DIRECTORS
Rich Campbell
Minjun Chung
Edward Holdsworth
Craig MacDonald
Laura Thaxter

PRINCIPALS AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS
Principals
Abuzar Anaswala
Emily Archer
Matt Cheng
Gonçalo Ferreira
Dominic Goh
Jackie Peradotto
Eric Simas
Martin Yung

Senior Vice Presidents
Aliza Firestone-Goren
Jason Frigiani
Dave Rule

For more information on the HarbourVest team, please visit: https://www.harbourvest.com/team.

ABOUT HARBOURVEST

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment specialist with 36 years of experience and more than $58 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018. The Firm’s powerful global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more than 500 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed more than $35 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $19 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $9 billion directly in operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to customized solutions, longstanding relationships, actionable insights, and proven results.


© Business Wire 2019
