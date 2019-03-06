HarbourVest Partners : Expands Senior Team with Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President

HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets asset manager, today
announced its 2019 promotions, including five new Managing Directors:
Rich Campbell, Minjun Chung, Edward Holdsworth, Craig MacDonald, and
Laura Thaxter; as well as eight new Principals and three Senior Vice
Presidents. These promotions recognize team members whose expertise
contributes to the success of HarbourVest and its clients across the
Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
“It has long been our belief that our people are at the heart of our
business and our greatest asset,” said Pete Wilson, Managing Director,
HarbourVest. “We continue to develop talent and invest in our team to
deliver the best possible results for our clients across our business
and the regions in which we operate.”
In addition to the Managing Directors and Principals, this round of
promotions also included 13 Vice Presidents.
Promotions to Managing Director, Principal, and Senior Vice President
included:
MANAGING DIRECTORS
Rich Campbell
Minjun Chung
Edward
Holdsworth
Craig MacDonald
Laura Thaxter
PRINCIPALS AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS
Principals
Abuzar
Anaswala
Emily Archer
Matt Cheng
Gonçalo Ferreira
Dominic
Goh
Jackie Peradotto
Eric Simas
Martin Yung
Senior Vice Presidents
Aliza Firestone-Goren
Jason
Frigiani
Dave Rule
For more information on the HarbourVest team, please visit: https://www.harbourvest.com/team.
ABOUT HARBOURVEST
HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets investment
specialist with 36 years of experience and more than $58 billion in
assets under management, as of December 31, 2018. The Firm’s powerful
global platform offers clients investment opportunities through primary
fund investments, secondary investments, and direct co-investments in
commingled funds or separately managed accounts. HarbourVest has more
than 500 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals
across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This global team has committed
more than $35 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $19 billion
in secondary purchases, and invested over $9 billion directly in
operating companies. Partnering with HarbourVest, clients have access to
customized solutions, longstanding relationships, actionable insights,
and proven results.
