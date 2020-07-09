Hard Rock Stadium, STAPLES Center, Orange County Convention Center & Overland Park Convention Center Celebrate GBAC STAR™ Facility Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, and Overland Park Convention Center in Overland Park, Kan., are the latest facilities to secure GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. The gold standard of prepared facilities, GBAC STAR provides third-party validation that organizations are undertaking thorough cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention strategies.

“With many facilities reopening around the world, they are eager to showcase their ongoing dedication to proper cleaning and safety protocols,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “We designed the GBAC STAR program to accredit facilities in weeks rather than months so that organizations can promote their achievement sooner and instill confidence among their visitors and employees.”

Arenas Make History with Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination and home to the Miami Dolphins, was the first public facility to commit to earning GBAC STAR accreditation. The stadium successfully completed 20 program elements with specific performance and guidance criteria to earn accreditation.

“As the first NFL stadium to be accredited by GBAC STAR, we are setting a precedent for how large venues should approach cleaning in the wake of the pandemic,” said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. “By following a credible third-party standard, we are confident that our facility not only meets, but exceeds, the expectations of our spectators and staff.”

STAPLES Center in downtown Los Angeles is home to four professional sports teams (Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, and Los Angeles Sparks), making it the first NBA, NHL, and WNBA arena to receive GBAC STAR accreditation. In the arena’s 20-year history, it hosts over 250 events and welcomes more than 4 million visitors annually.

“We know that when the time is right for our guests, athletes, artists, and our team members to experience the incredible energy within STAPLES Center again that our GBAC STAR accreditation demonstrates that we are taking the proper precautions to protect everyone once it is safe to host events again,” said Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center. “We are honored to be one of the first GBAC STAR accredited arenas leading the way in maintaining cleanliness and continuing to make the safety of everyone our number one priority.”

Convention Centers Showcase Commitment to Cleanliness

Featuring 2.1 million square feet of exhibit space, the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) is the second largest convention facility in North America and brings more than 1.5 million attendees to Central Florida each year. The Overland Park Convention Center, recently named the Best Small Convention Center in North America by EXHIBITOR magazine and a Top 20 convention center of any size, was built in 2002 and is located in Kansas City’s largest suburb.

“We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, guests, and attendees at the OCCC,” said OCCC Executive Director Mark Tester. “We are incorporating some of the most stringent protocols of the GBAC STAR program into plan and continue our efforts on implementing our Recovery and Resiliency Guidelines.”

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, and we recognize the important role that cleaning plays in reducing the risk of contamination and transmission,” said Brett C. Mitchell, CVE, General Manager, Overland Park Convention Center. “The GBAC STAR program has helped us clearly outline and implement a plan for prevention, response, and recovery that will create a safer space for everyone that walks through our doors.”

Growing Interest in Third-party Validation

To date, more than 2,400 facilities of all types and sizes are in the process of becoming accredited through the GBAC STAR program. Accredited facilities will renew annually to confirm they follow and improve upon the procedures they outlined in their initial applications.

“Formal accreditation speaks volumes about an organization’s commitment to best practices as the pandemic continues,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “We are thrilled to welcome these four facilities into a prestigious group of accredited facilities that is on pace to continuously grow in the coming weeks and months.”

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit www.gbac.org.

New facilities and supporters commit to GBAC STAR daily. Learn more at https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

