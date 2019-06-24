Log in
 Hardie & Kelly Inc.  Announces Stalking Horse Receivership Sales Process for Units in East Winds Caribbean Limited Partnership

06/24/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Hardie & Kelly Inc., in its capacity as court-appointed receiver (the “Receiver”) of Octopus Holdings Ltd. (“Octopus”) advises of a stalking horse sales process seeking Superior Offers (as defined in the sale process document available by contacting the Receiver) for the Receiver’s right, title and interest in Octopus’ 40 limited partnership units in the limited partnership of East Winds Caribbean Limited Partnership (“EWCLP”).

The substantial asset of EWCLP, owned through its general partner East Winds Resort Ltd., is a hotel and resort in Labrellote Bay, on the island of St. Lucia in the West Indies.

The deadline for offers is 12:00 MDT on Friday, August 23, 2019.  All sales will be on an as-is, where-is basis with no representations or warranties to be provided by the Receiver and the Receiver reserves the right to enter into any sale prior to the deadline.

A copy of the stalking horse sales process and further information regarding this opportunity can be obtained by contacting Mr. Kevin Meyler of the Receiver at kmeyler@insolvency.net.


© Business Wire 2019
