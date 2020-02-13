Log in
Hardrockers Look To Keep Winning Streak Alive With Weekend Homestand

02/13/2020 | 04:54pm EST
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota School of Mines women basketball team has won 10 of its last 11 games and head into the weekend on a seven-game winning streak. The Hardrockers are 12-9 overall and 10-7 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action giving them sole possession of seventh place in the league standings.

With five games left on the regular-season schedule, the 'Rockers' offense has picked up some steam and now ranks second in the conference, posting 68.6 points per game. The defense comes in at No. 7 in the RMAC allowing 58.8 ppg.

Last week the Hardrockers pulled off a season sweep of New Mexico Highlands and CSU Pueblo with wins at the King Center. SD Mines dominated the Cowgirls, 81-53, and then grinded out a win over the Lady Thunderwolves, 61-58.

The Rockers' top guns are and with 16.4- and 14-point averages. Weiss set a new school record last week for three-pointers made in a season with 73. The old record was held by teammate (72) - who also holds the Hardrocker record for most three-pointers made in a career. Heading into the weekend, Steffeck has tallied 232 so far.

Friday's game features a rivalry matchup against Chadron State College, a team trying to break a five-game skid. They come to Rapid City with a 5-21 overall record and 3-14 mark in the RMAC. The Eagles last win came back on Jan. 24 against the UCCS Mountain Lions (78-74). In the last outing against SD Mines, the Hardrockers built a 42-22 halftime margin and went on to outscore the Lady Eagles, 77-49, two weeks ago in Chadron.

As a team, CSC is putting up 60.1 ppg while the defense is allowing 72.8. Taryn Fox leads the team, averaging 15.2 ppg and Melisa Kadic is contributing with 9.2 ppg while Jori Peters adds 8.9 ppg. Jori also leads the team in rebounding, hauling in 5.8 rpg.

Friday's game is slate for a 5:30 p.m. start in Goodell Gymnasium at the King Center. The game will be streamed live at: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sdsmt/ and livestats will be provided by logging on to: https://gorockers.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary .

On Saturday, the Hardrockers will challenge MSU Denver as the Roadrunners will be looking to get one back against the 'Rockers after being unable to hold on to a 14-point third-quarter lead in the first meeting two weeks ago in Denver, Colorado.
The Roadrunners are tied for eighth place in the RMAC standings, a game behind the Hardrockers. They enter the weekend with a 10-13 overall record and 9-8 mark in the conference --- a game behind the 'Rockers.

MSUD's offense is ranked 12th in the conference, scoring 60 points a game while the defense comes in at No. 9, allowing 62.4 ppg. Bree Wellington leads the team averaging 10.2 ppg, while Mariah Schroeder, Morgan Lewis and Jaiden Galloway are all averaging around 8 ppg. Jael Richardson leads the team in rebounding, coming down with 6.0 rpg.

Saturday's game is slate for a 4 p.m. start in Goodell Gymnasium at the King Center. The game will be streamed live at: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sdsmt/ and livestats will be provided by logging on to: https://gorockers.com/sidearmstats/wbball/summary .

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Athletics published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 21:53:10 UTC
