Hardy Oil & Gas : Vegetable harvest 2019 in five-year average

Press release: 12.142-208/19

Vienna, 2019-12-04 - In 2019, the vegetable production totalled 611 500 tonnes and was thus in the range of the five-year average (+1%), as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to the below-average result of the previous year, it increased by 9%.

The harvest of root, tuber and bulb vegetables including pulses rose by 11% compared to 2018 to 310 400 tonnes. Due to dryness and pest diseases, onions, the main vegetable product of Austria, reached only 141 600 tonnes (+7% to 2018), which is 13% below the five-year average. Carrots yielded 108 200 tonnes and thus clearly increased compared to 2018 (+15%). The production of leafy and stalked vegetables - including brassicas - increased by 16% to 140 000 tonnes and therewith slightly surpassed the five-year average (+2%). The main products were salads with 46 800 tonnes (+18% to 2018) and cabbage with 36 300 tonnes (+13% to 2018). The harvest of vegetables cultivated for fruit, however, remained stable (±0%) and brought a harvest of 161 100 tonnes, which was 4% more than the five-year average.

