Hardy Oil & Gas : Vegetable harvest 2019 in five-year average

12/04/2019 | 03:18am EST

Press release: 12.142-208/19

Vienna, 2019-12-04 - In 2019, the vegetable production totalled 611 500 tonnes and was thus in the range of the five-year average (+1%), as Statistics Austria reports. Compared to the below-average result of the previous year, it increased by 9%.

The harvest of root, tuber and bulb vegetables including pulses rose by 11% compared to 2018 to 310 400 tonnes. Due to dryness and pest diseases, onions, the main vegetable product of Austria, reached only 141 600 tonnes (+7% to 2018), which is 13% below the five-year average. Carrots yielded 108 200 tonnes and thus clearly increased compared to 2018 (+15%). The production of leafy and stalked vegetables - including brassicas - increased by 16% to 140 000 tonnes and therewith slightly surpassed the five-year average (+2%). The main products were salads with 46 800 tonnes (+18% to 2018) and cabbage with 36 300 tonnes (+13% to 2018). The harvest of vegetables cultivated for fruit, however, remained stable (±0%) and brought a harvest of 161 100 tonnes, which was 4% more than the five-year average.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:17:04 UTC
