Harkness partners with Cinema XXI making way for the best-in-class cinematic experience in Indonesia

Global leaders in screen technology, Harkness Screens, announces its partnership with Indonesia based Cinema XXI introducing a highly engaging and best-in-class cinematic experience with its Perlux HiWhite screen. Harkness Screens has installed over 170 Perlux HiWhite 1.4 gain screens across Cinema XXI. The screen continues to be the screen of choice by exhibitors worldwide for 2D and active 3D cinema. Backed with Cinema XXI’s laser projection system, viewers will experience films just as film makers intended. The project was executed by Jakarta based PT.Megatech Engineering.

Perlux HiWhite is known to improve presentation quality and reduce operating costs. It offers picture presentation with outstanding brightness, rich colours and deep darks to every seat in the house. Its unique coating technology places it as the most preferred and highly recommended screen for laser projection setups across the world.

Hans Gunadi, CEO and President Director of Cinema XXI said, “We have been partnering with Harkness Screens for more than 2 decades and we are very happy and satisfied with Harkness’ Perlux HiWhite screen quality, it’s technology and after sales service.”

On being the partner of choice for Cinema XXI, Preetham Daniel, Senior Vice President-Asia, Harkness Screens said, “At Harkness, we have been partners to various industry stakeholders. This has helped us understand the industry’s requirements, and provide solutions that enhance presentation quality efficiently over the years. The cinema industry in Indonesia is highly evolved with consumer expectations increasing by the day. Cinema XXI is one of Indonesia’s key cinema chains and one that believes in harnessing the benefits of innovation in cinema technology. It is our constant endeavour to continue to innovate and provide the industry and movie goers an experience that they will always return for.”

Added Mark Ashcroft, Global CEO, Harkness Screens, “The screen happens to be the most important aspect in a cinematic environment and the experience of a viewer is entirely dependent on the quality of a screen. Harkness is one of the few global companies that has been constantly investing in R&D and innovating to provide screens that are developed on cutting-edge technology to ensure the viewing experience is life like.”

