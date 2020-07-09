Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harley-Davidson to cut hundreds of jobs as part of turnaround strategy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 12:58pm EDT
Paris Auto Show

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Harley-Davidson Inc on Thursday said it will lay off 500 employees this year as part of new Chief Executive Jochen Zeitz's efforts to revive the struggling motorcycle maker.

As part of the overhaul, Chief Financial Officer John Olin will leave the company effective immediately. Darrell Thomas, treasurer, will become interim chief financial officer, it said.

Harley-Davidson's sales have been declining for the past five years in the United States, its largest market, as its baby-boomer customer base ages. The economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic has further dented retail demand.

In response to weak sales, the Milwaukee-based company has cut production, leading to 140 job cuts last month at its factories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The latest cuts are in addition to those layoffs, a company spokeswoman said.

Zeitz, who took over in February, is hailed for turning around the Puma brand's near-bankrupt business.

His restructuring strategy, dubbed The Rewire, is aimed at making Harley a leaner and more nimble organization. It seeks to reset product lines, focus on the company's core strengths and prioritize profitable markets.

"Significant changes are necessary, and we must move in new directions," Zeitz said.

Harley said the measures announced on Thursday will lay the foundation for a five-year strategic plan to revive sales that the company expects to share in the fourth quarter.

In all, the restructuring will eliminate 700 positions globally. It will result in a $50 million restructuring charge in 2020, including $42 million in the second quarter.

While the overhaul is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Harley said it will likely cause additional restructuring charges in 2021.

The company will provide more details of the financial impact in its second-quarter earnings report later this month.

Harley's shares were last down 1% at $25.33.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.44% 1.645 End-of-day quote.-20.91%
OLIN CORPORATION -5.11% 10.37 Delayed Quote.-36.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pU.S. Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Muslim Xinjiang Region
DJ
12:58pHarley-Davidson to cut hundreds of jobs as part of turnaround strategy
RE
12:56pOffice Timings (09-07-2020)
PU
12:56pARTICLE : The science behind – Brazilian Biofuels Policy – RenovaBio
PU
12:51pWhen will the construction industry bounce back?
PU
12:51pU S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES : Getting the word out to protect meat and poultry plant workers
PU
12:45pStocks succumb to shutdown fears but China charges on
RE
12:41pBritish retail to lose further 5,000 jobs in blow to economy
RE
12:38pS&P Global expects coronavirus to cost banks $2.1 trillion
RE
12:35pEXCLUSIVE : Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group