Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harley Davidson to lay off 40 employees in Wisconsin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 07:23pm EDT
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are on display at the companys headquarter in Milwaukee

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc has laid off 40 employees at its general merchandise division in Milwaukee as part of a restructuring exercise, according to a company official with knowledge of the matter.

In an emailed response to Reuters, the motorcycle maker confirmed the layoffs but didn't share the details. Harley said it was reorganizing the division to manage its business with "focus and discipline".

The merchandise division accounted for about 5% of the company's revenues last year. However, sales have been falling since 2015. In the first half of this year, the unit reported a 4.2% year-on-year decline in revenues.

Harley is battling weak demand in the United States, which accounts for more than half of its sales. Declining sales have forced the company to revise down its motorcycle shipment forecast for the year.

The company official said the layoffs won't impact any workers in its manufacturing division.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Kim COghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LTD -6.81% 2.19 End-of-day quote.23.68%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD -0.34% 202.8 End-of-day quote.1.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:22pSEAN PATRICK MALONEY : Maloney Votes to Protect Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf Coasts from Damaging Offshore Drilling
PU
08:15pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:14pU.S., China grant trade concessions ahead of fresh talks
RE
08:11pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by two weeks
RE
08:11pU.S. judge approves novel framework for opioid settlement talks
RE
08:07pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks
DJ
07:56pJapan July core machinery orders fall 6.6% month/month - government
RE
07:53pTRUMP : U.S. agrees to delay tariff hike on some Chinese goods by 2 weeks
RE
07:51pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Stricter supervision ordered at pork farms, markets
PU
07:37pChina bank loans up in August, more stimulus expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : Yahoo Japan says it aims to buy Zozo for $3.7 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group