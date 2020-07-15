Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2020

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $1,611,000 or $.43 per diluted share compared to $1,964,000 or $.51 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $5,317,000 or $1.40 per diluted share compared to $6,230,000 or $1.63 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 included non-recurring gains on sale of $611,000 or a combined $.16 per diluted share for the nine months ended.

Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Our third quarter and our nine months ended were impacted by a lower interest rate environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we took unprecedented steps to protect our team members, our customers and the communities we serve. Our Pandemic Plan was activated and upon the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the Company implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Other actions were taken to assist customers including offering loan deferral programs, enhancing mobile banking and instituting mortgage forbearance.

These are difficult times, and I am proud of the leadership of our team members. As we continue to face challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the Company’s strong balance sheet and our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management will provide a strong foundation while we navigate through these difficult and unprecedented times.”

The Company’s assets totaled $851.8 million compared to $795.0 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 3.9% to $20.76 per share from $19.98 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Harleysville Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date ( Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Selected Consolidated Earnings Data Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Total interest income $ 22,464 $ 23,710 $ 7,216 $ 7,536 $ 7,712 $ 7,914 $ 7,982 Total interest expense 5,174 5,207 1,561 1,749 1,864 1,846 1,826 Net Interest Income 17,290 18,503 5,655 5,787 5,848 6,068 6,156 Provision for loan losses 657 767 353 114 190 215 215 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 16,633 17,736 5,302 5,673 5,658 5,853 5,941 Gain on sale of investments - 144 - - - - - Gain on sale of real estate owned - 467 - - - - - Bank owned life insurance 298 296 98 99 101 102 97 Other income 1,567 1,558 455 534 578 516 533 Total other expenses 11,441 11,613 3,700 3,910 3,831 3,846 3,930 Income before income taxes 7,057 8,588 2,155 2,396 2,506 2,625 2,641 Income tax expense 1,740 2,358 544 596 600 706 677 Net Income $ 5,317 $ 6,230 $ 1,611 $ 1,800 $ 1,906 $ 1,919 $ 1,964 Per Common Share Data Basic earnings $ 1.41 $ 1.66 $ 0.43 $ 0.48 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 Diluted earnings $ 1.40 $ 1.63 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 Dividends $ 0.79 $ 0.73 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Tangible book value $ 20.76 $ 19.98 $ 20.76 $ 20.57 $ 20.51 $ 20.26 $ 19.98 Shares outstanding 3,747,052 3,759,019 3,747,052 3,742,933 3,769,479 3,764,057 3,759,019 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,763,454 3,755,921 3,744,957 3,778,093 3,767,081 3,761,840 3,766,383 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,808,106 3,823,846 3,775,593 3,827,541 3,822,069 3,815,843 3,824,885 Year-To-Date Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended: Other Selected Consolidated Data Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.06 % 0.78 % 0.91 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 9.21 % 11.33 % 8.35 % 9.33 % 9.96 % 10.18 % 10.55 % Net interest rate spread 2.77 % 3.05 % 2.63 % 2.82 % 2.85 % 2.96 % 2.99 % Net yield on interest earning assets 2.95 % 3.23 % 2.80 % 3.01 % 3.05 % 3.15 % 3.17 % Operating expenses to average assets 1.91 % 1.98 % 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.95 % 1.96 % 1.98 % Efficiency ratio 59.73 % 55.84 % 59.60 % 60.91 % 58.69 % 57.52 % 57.91 % Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period 0.85 % 1.07 % 0.85 % 0.89 % 0.96 % 1.08 % 1.07 % Loan loss reserve to total loans, net 0.83 % 0.73 % 0.83 % 0.81 % 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.73 % Stockholders' equity to assets 9.13 % 9.45 % 9.13 % 9.74 % 9.86 % 9.78 % 9.45 % Selected Consolidated Financial Data Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Total assets $ 851,821 $ 790,447 $ 784,497 $ 779,256 $ 795,031 Cash & investment securities 104,934 56,088 41,590 42,337 53,891 Mortgage-backed securities 93,970 105,016 109,591 96,600 90,690 Total Investments 198,904 161,104 151,181 138,937 144,581 Consumer Loans receivable 379,205 391,542 396,270 401,950 407,271 Commercial Loans receivable 240,485 204,489 203,433 207,591 211,967 Loan loss reserve (5,167 ) (4,820 ) (4,711 ) (4,757 ) (4,547 ) Total Loans receivable net 614,523 591,211 594,992 604,784 614,691 FHLB stock 4,692 4,699 4,840 5,058 5,074 Checking accounts 226,921 193,383 187,490 181,054 186,012 Savings accounts 242,820 220,734 212,986 208,633 216,687 Certificate of deposit accounts 181,489 183,674 188,636 196,655 192,456 Total Deposits 651,230 597,791 589,112 586,342 595,155 Advances 109,781 104,804 106,191 111,125 114,743 Total stockholders' equity 77,780 77,007 77,329 76,247 75,109

