Harleysville Financial Corporation : Announces Regular Cash Dividend and Third Quarter Earnings for Fiscal Year 2020

07/15/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

Harleysville Financial Corporation (OTCQX:HARL) reported today that the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.27 per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on August 12, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $1,611,000 or $.43 per diluted share compared to $1,964,000 or $.51 per diluted share for the same quarter last year.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $5,317,000 or $1.40 per diluted share compared to $6,230,000 or $1.63 per diluted share for the same nine-month period a year ago. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2019 included non-recurring gains on sale of $611,000 or a combined $.16 per diluted share for the nine months ended.

Brendan J. McGill, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Our third quarter and our nine months ended were impacted by a lower interest rate environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we took unprecedented steps to protect our team members, our customers and the communities we serve. Our Pandemic Plan was activated and upon the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the Company implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the Small Business Administration (SBA). Other actions were taken to assist customers including offering loan deferral programs, enhancing mobile banking and instituting mortgage forbearance.

These are difficult times, and I am proud of the leadership of our team members. As we continue to face challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe the Company’s strong balance sheet and our fundamental operating principles of maintaining prudent underwriting standards, investing in high credit quality assets, controlling our operating expenses, and practicing sound capital management will provide a strong foundation while we navigate through these difficult and unprecedented times.”

The Company’s assets totaled $851.8 million compared to $795.0 million a year ago. Stockholders’ tangible book value increased 3.9% to $20.76 per share from $19.98 a year ago.

Harleysville Financial Corporation is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol HARL (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the holding company for Harleysville Bank. Established in 1915, Harleysville Bank is a Pennsylvania chartered and federally insured bank, headquartered in Harleysville, PA. The Bank operates from six full-service offices located in Montgomery County and one office located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

 
Harleysville Financial Corporation
Selected Consolidated Financial Data as of June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands except per share data) Year-To-Date
( Unaudited) Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended:
 
Selected Consolidated Earnings Data

Jun 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2019

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2019

 

Jun 30,

2019

Total interest income

$

22,464

 

$

23,710

 

$

7,216

 

$

7,536

 

$

7,712

 

$

7,914

 

$

7,982

 

Total interest expense

 

5,174

 

 

5,207

 

 

1,561

 

 

1,749

 

 

1,864

 

 

1,846

 

 

1,826

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

17,290

 

 

18,503

 

 

5,655

 

 

5,787

 

 

5,848

 

 

6,068

 

 

6,156

 

Provision for loan losses

 

657

 

 

767

 

 

353

 

 

114

 

 

190

 

 

215

 

 

215

 

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

 

16,633

 

 

17,736

 

 

5,302

 

 

5,673

 

 

5,658

 

 

5,853

 

 

5,941

 

 
Gain on sale of investments

 

-

 

 

144

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of real estate owned

 

-

 

 

467

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

298

 

 

296

 

 

98

 

 

99

 

 

101

 

 

102

 

 

97

 

Other income

 

1,567

 

 

1,558

 

 

455

 

 

534

 

 

578

 

 

516

 

 

533

 

Total other expenses

 

11,441

 

 

11,613

 

 

3,700

 

 

3,910

 

 

3,831

 

 

3,846

 

 

3,930

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

7,057

 

 

8,588

 

 

2,155

 

 

2,396

 

 

2,506

 

 

2,625

 

 

2,641

 

Income tax expense

 

1,740

 

 

2,358

 

 

544

 

 

596

 

 

600

 

 

706

 

 

677

 

 
Net Income

$

5,317

 

$

6,230

 

$

1,611

 

$

1,800

 

$

1,906

 

$

1,919

 

$

1,964

 

 
 
Per Common Share Data
Basic earnings

$

1.41

 

$

1.66

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.52

 

Diluted earnings

$

1.40

 

$

1.63

 

$

0.43

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.50

 

$

0.51

 

Dividends

$

0.79

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.27

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.25

 

Tangible book value

$

20.76

 

$

19.98

 

$

20.76

 

$

20.57

 

$

20.51

 

$

20.26

 

$

19.98

 

Shares outstanding

 

3,747,052

 

 

3,759,019

 

 

3,747,052

 

 

3,742,933

 

 

3,769,479

 

 

3,764,057

 

 

3,759,019

 

Average shares outstanding - basic

 

3,763,454

 

 

3,755,921

 

 

3,744,957

 

 

3,778,093

 

 

3,767,081

 

 

3,761,840

 

 

3,766,383

 

Average shares outstanding - diluted

 

3,808,106

 

 

3,823,846

 

 

3,775,593

 

 

3,827,541

 

 

3,822,069

 

 

3,815,843

 

 

3,824,885

 

 
 
 
Year-To-Date
Nine Months Ended: Three Months Ended:
Other Selected Consolidated Data

Jun 30,

2020

 

Jun 30,

2019

 

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2019

 

Jun 30,

2019

Return on average assets

 

0.89

%

 

1.06

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.91

%

 

0.97

%

 

0.98

%

 

0.99

%

Return on average equity

 

9.21

%

 

11.33

%

 

8.35

%

 

9.33

%

 

9.96

%

 

10.18

%

 

10.55

%

Net interest rate spread

 

2.77

%

 

3.05

%

 

2.63

%

 

2.82

%

 

2.85

%

 

2.96

%

 

2.99

%

Net yield on interest earning assets

 

2.95

%

 

3.23

%

 

2.80

%

 

3.01

%

 

3.05

%

 

3.15

%

 

3.17

%

Operating expenses to average assets

 

1.91

%

 

1.98

%

 

1.79

%

 

1.98

%

 

1.95

%

 

1.96

%

 

1.98

%

Efficiency ratio

 

59.73

%

 

55.84

%

 

59.60

%

 

60.91

%

 

58.69

%

 

57.52

%

 

57.91

%

Ratio of non-performing loans to total assets at end of period

0.85

%

1.07

%

0.85

%

0.89

%

0.96

%

1.08

%

1.07

%
Loan loss reserve to total loans, net

 

0.83

%

 

0.73

%

 

0.83

%

 

0.81

%

 

0.79

%

 

0.78

%

 

0.73

%

Stockholders' equity to assets

 

9.13

%

 

9.45

%

 

9.13

%

 

9.74

%

 

9.86

%

 

9.78

%

 

9.45

%

 
 
Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Jun 30,

2020

 

Mar 31,

2020

 

Dec 31,

2019

 

Sept 30,

2019

 

Jun 30,

2019

Total assets

$

851,821

 

$

790,447

 

$

784,497

 

$

779,256

 

$

795,031

 

Cash & investment securities

 

104,934

 

 

56,088

 

 

41,590

 

 

42,337

 

 

53,891

 

Mortgage-backed securities

 

93,970

 

 

105,016

 

 

109,591

 

 

96,600

 

 

90,690

 

Total Investments

 

198,904

 

 

161,104

 

 

151,181

 

 

138,937

 

 

144,581

 

Consumer Loans receivable

 

379,205

 

 

391,542

 

 

396,270

 

 

401,950

 

 

407,271

 

Commercial Loans receivable

 

240,485

 

 

204,489

 

 

203,433

 

 

207,591

 

 

211,967

 

Loan loss reserve

 

(5,167

)

 

(4,820

)

 

(4,711

)

 

(4,757

)

 

(4,547

)

Total Loans receivable net

 

614,523

 

 

591,211

 

 

594,992

 

 

604,784

 

 

614,691

 

FHLB stock

 

4,692

 

 

4,699

 

 

4,840

 

 

5,058

 

 

5,074

 

Checking accounts

 

226,921

 

 

193,383

 

 

187,490

 

 

181,054

 

 

186,012

 

Savings accounts

 

242,820

 

 

220,734

 

 

212,986

 

 

208,633

 

 

216,687

 

Certificate of deposit accounts

 

181,489

 

 

183,674

 

 

188,636

 

 

196,655

 

 

192,456

 

Total Deposits

 

651,230

 

 

597,791

 

 

589,112

 

 

586,342

 

 

595,155

 

Advances

 

109,781

 

 

104,804

 

 

106,191

 

 

111,125

 

 

114,743

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

77,780

 

 

77,007

 

 

77,329

 

 

76,247

 

 

75,109

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
