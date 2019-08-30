Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Harmonicare Medical : (1) FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 10:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1509)

  1. FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS;
    1. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND
      1. CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (1) the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 in relation to its delay in the publication of annual results ("2018 Annual Results") and despatch of annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018, (2) the announcement of the Company dated 7 May 2019 in relation to its publication of unaudited management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the engagement of BDO Financial Services Limited as its independent internal control consultant (the "Internal Control Consultant"), (3) the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in relation to the guidance received from the Stock Exchange regarding the resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange, (4) the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 in relation to, among others, the quarterly update on its resumption process and

  1. the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2019 in relation to update on the review by the Internal Control Consultant ("Update Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Update Announcement unless otherwise stated herein.

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that further to what was disclosed in the Update Announcement, the Internal Control Consultant is expected to formally issue the Report by the end of September 2019.

A draft of the Report and the preliminary plan for measures to rectify the internal control deficiencies identified in the draft Report (the "Plan") were submitted to the Directors for their consideration on 25 June 2019. A revised Plan with recommendations from the Directors taken into account was submitted to the Audit Committee for their consideration on 29 July 2019. The Audit Committee and the Board are currently still in the process of continuous discussion with the Internal Control Consultant on the Plan with a view of further improving and finalizing it, which

1

will be included in the Report. The Internal Control Consultant is expected to conduct onsite investigation on the measures to rectify the identified internal control deficiencies in the middle of September 2019, in order to ensure the measures are put in place. As such, there is a delay in the expected time of the Internal Control Consultant formally issuing the Report. The Company will make announcement(s) on further updates on the progress, if applicable, and the findings of the Review in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") on a date not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 31 August 2019.

Given that the Report has not been finalized as mentioned above and the Company is still not able to finalize and publish its 2018 Annual Results, the Board is not able to finalise the 2019 Interim Results on or before 31 August 2019 as required. Based on the progress disclosed above, and that further time is requried for endeavours regarding the Proposed Settlement in connection with the Equity Transfer Agreement, the publication of the 2019 Interim Results is expected to take place in late-October 2019. Accordingly, the meeting of the Board for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the 2019 Interim Results will also be postponed until further notice by way of announcements.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitutes non-compliance with Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform Shareholders and potential investors of the Company of any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).

By Order of the Board

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited

Lin Yuming

Chairman, Executive Director and President

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuming, Mr. Fang Zhifeng and Mr. Zhao Xingli; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuguo, Mr. Qiu Jianwei and Mr. Xu Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Aiguo, Ms. Fang Lan and Mr. Cai Jiangnan.

2

Disclaimer

Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 14:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aOURGAME INTERNATIONAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and resignation of co-chief executive officer
PU
11:02aGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
11:02aYASHILI INTERNATIONAL : Termination of the share purchase agreement
PU
11:02aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hld PLC
PU
11:01aEurocann International Plc - Interim Results for the 6 Months Ended 31 May 2019
PR
11:01aGlobal Frozen Breakfast Food Market 2019 - 2023 | Availability of Organic and Vegan Options to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:00aSummary Interim Report Q2/2019
AQ
11:00aRAYSEARCH LABORATORIES PUBL : CEO sells shares - remains long-term shareholder
AQ
11:00aHOFSETH BIOCARE ASA : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Report
AQ
11:00aFRASER : Email Compromised in Phishing Scheme
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Half 2019
5EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES : EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group