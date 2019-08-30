Harmonicare Medical : (1) FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

will be included in the Report. The Internal Control Consultant is expected to conduct onsite investigation on the measures to rectify the identified internal control deficiencies in the middle of September 2019, in order to ensure the measures are put in place. As such, there is a delay in the expected time of the Internal Control Consultant formally issuing the Report. The Company will make announcement(s) on further updates on the progress, if applicable, and the findings of the Review in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.
DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
Under Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the announcement in relation to its preliminary results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Results") on a date not later than two months after the end of that period of six months, i.e. on or before 31 August 2019.
Given that the Report has not been finalized as mentioned above and the Company is still not able to finalize and publish its 2018 Annual Results, the Board is not able to finalise the 2019 Interim Results on or before 31 August 2019 as required. Based on the progress disclosed above, and that further time is requried for endeavours regarding the Proposed Settlement in connection with the Equity Transfer Agreement, the publication of the 2019 Interim Results is expected to take place in late-October 2019. Accordingly, the meeting of the Board for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the 2019 Interim Results will also be postponed until further notice by way of announcements.
The Board acknowledges that the delay in the publication of the 2019 Interim Results constitutes non-compliance with Rule 13.49(6) of the Listing Rules.
The Company will publish further announcement(s) to inform Shareholders and potential investors of the Company of any material developments in connection with the 2018 Annual Results and the 2019 Interim Results as and when appropriate.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended until further notice.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company, and if they are in any doubt about their position, they should consult their professional adviser(s).
By Order of the Board
Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited
Lin Yuming
Chairman, Executive Director and President
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuming, Mr. Fang Zhifeng and Mr. Zhao Xingli; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lin Yuguo, Mr. Qiu Jianwei and Mr. Xu Jun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Kong Aiguo, Ms. Fang Lan and Mr. Cai Jiangnan.