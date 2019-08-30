Harmonicare Medical : (1) FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1509)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS; DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM RESULTS; AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules") and the provisions of inside information under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (1) the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 in relation to its delay in the publication of annual results ("2018 Annual Results") and despatch of annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018, (2) the announcement of the Company dated 7 May 2019 in relation to its publication of unaudited management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the engagement of BDO Financial Services Limited as its independent internal control consultant (the "Internal Control Consultant"), (3) the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in relation to the guidance received from the Stock Exchange regarding the resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange, (4) the announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 in relation to, among others, the quarterly update on its resumption process and

the announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2019 in relation to update on the review by the Internal Control Consultant (" Update Announcement "). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Update Announcement unless otherwise stated herein.

FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THE DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE 2018 ANNUAL RESULTS

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that further to what was disclosed in the Update Announcement, the Internal Control Consultant is expected to formally issue the Report by the end of September 2019.

A draft of the Report and the preliminary plan for measures to rectify the internal control deficiencies identified in the draft Report (the "Plan") were submitted to the Directors for their consideration on 25 June 2019. A revised Plan with recommendations from the Directors taken into account was submitted to the Audit Committee for their consideration on 29 July 2019. The Audit Committee and the Board are currently still in the process of continuous discussion with the Internal Control Consultant on the Plan with a view of further improving and finalizing it, which