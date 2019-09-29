Harmonicare Medical : (1) QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESUMPTION PROGRESS; (2) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

PROGRESS OF INTERNAL CONTROL REVIEW
As set out in the Quarterly Update Announcement, one of the resumption guidance is to demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Stock Exchange that the Company has put in place adequate internal control systems and procedures to meet its obligations under the Listing Rules. To assist the Company in fulfilling this condition and as part of the additional steps that Deloitte would need to take before signing off on the 2018 Annual Results, the Audit Committee has independently engaged the Internal Control Consultant to review the internal control procedures of the Company (the "Review").
The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that further to what was disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Internal Control Consultant is expected to formally issue the Report by the end of October 2019.
A draft of the Report and the preliminary plan for measures to rectify the internal control deficiencies identified in the draft Report (the "Plan") were submitted to the Directors for their consideration on 25 June 2019. A revised Plan with recommendations from the Directors taken into account was submitted to the Audit Committee for its consideration on 29 July 2019. On 11
September 2019, the Board approved the following internal policies and measures at its meeting: the Board Meeting Rules (董事會議事規則), the Manual of Personnel's Rights and Responsibilities (工作權責手冊), the Policy on Investment Management (投資管理制度), the Policy on Contract Management (合同管理制度), the Policy on Anti-fraud Management (反舞弊管理制度), the Policy
on Seals Management (印信管理制度) and the Compilation of Financial Management Systems (財 務管理制度彙編).
The Internal Control Consultant is expected to conduct onsite investigation on the measures to rectify the identified internal control deficiencies in early October 2019, in order to ensure the measures are put in place. As such, there is a delay in the expected time of the Internal Control Consultant formally issuing the Report. The Company will make announcement(s) on further updates on the progress, if applicable, and the findings of the Review in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.
UPDATE ON THE TIMELINE IN FULFILLING THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS
Further to what was disclosed in the Delay Announcement, as the publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the despatch of the 2018 Annual Report and the publication of the 2019 Interim Results are still pending, accordingly, the despatch of the Company's interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Interim Report") would not be ready by 30 September 2019 as required under the Listing Rules.
The following table sets forth the pending events and update in the expected timetable for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company: