Harmonicare Medical : (1) QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESUMPTION PROGRESS; (2) DELAY IN DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019; AND (3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1509)

QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESUMPTION PROGRESS; DELAY IN DESPATCH OF INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019;

AND

(3) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Harmonicare Medical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (1) the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2019 in relation to its delay in the publication of annual results (the "2018 Annual Results") and despatch of annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"), (2) the announcement of the Company dated 7 May 2019 in relation to its publication of unaudited management accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the engagement of its Internal Control Consultant, (3) the announcement of the Company dated 12 June 2019 in relation to the guidance received from the Stock Exchange regarding the resumption of trading of the Company's shares on the Stock Exchange, (4) the quarterly update announcement of the Company dated 28 June 2019 in relation to, among others, its resumption progress (the "Quarterly Update Announcement"), (5) the update announcement of the Company dated 31 July 2019 in relation to the progress of its internal control review, and (6) the announcement of the Company dated 30 August 2019 in relation to, among others, further delay in publication of the 2018 Annual Results and the delay in publication of the interim results of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Delay Announcement"). Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Quarterly Update Announcement unless otherwise stated herein.

BUSINESS OPERATIONS

The Group is mainly engaged in providing high-quality healthcare services to women and children. The Group has continued its normal business operations since the suspension of trading in the Company's shares. Since 1 April 2019 and up to the date of this announcement, there has been no major change on the business operations of the Group.