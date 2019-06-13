Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD - Updated: June 2019

OECD unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in April 2019

13/06/2019 - The OECD unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.2%, in April 2019. Across the OECD, 33.2 million people were unemployed.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate declined in April by 0.1 percentage point for the second consecutive month, to 7.6%. It fell by 0.2 percentage point in Spain (to 13.8%, having decreased almost every month since its July 2013 peak) and Lithuania (to 5.8%). By contrast, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage point in Portugal, to 6.7%, but remained more than 10 percentage points below its January 2013 peak.

Outside Europe, the unemployment rate decreased in the United States (by 0.2 percentage point, to 3.6%), Canada (by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.7%) and Japan (by 0.1 percentage point, to 2.4%), while it increased by 0.3 percentage point in Korea, to 4.1%. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.5% in Mexico. More recent data for May show that the unemployment rate declined further in Canada (by 0.3 percentage point, to 5.4%, the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1976) and was stable in the United States (at 3.6%).

In April, the OECD unemployment rate for youth (people aged 15 to 24) was stable at 11.1%, with 8.1 million young people unemployed across the OECD. In the euro area, the youth unemployment rate continued its downward trend in April (down 0.1 percentage point, to 15.8%), with decreases by 1.0 percentage point or more in Ireland, Latvia and Spain. However, the youth unemployment rate remained above 30% in Italy (31.4%), Spain (32.7%) and Greece (40.4% in March, the latest month available).

