Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD - Updated: June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 06:14am EDT

OECD unemployment rate falls to 5.2% in April 2019

Download the entire news release (graphs and tables included PDF)

13/06/2019 - The OECD unemployment rate fell by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.2%, in April 2019. Across the OECD, 33.2 million people were unemployed.

In the euro area, the unemployment rate declined in April by 0.1 percentage point for the second consecutive month, to 7.6%. It fell by 0.2 percentage point in Spain (to 13.8%, having decreased almost every month since its July 2013 peak) and Lithuania (to 5.8%). By contrast, the unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage point in Portugal, to 6.7%, but remained more than 10 percentage points below its January 2013 peak.

Outside Europe, the unemployment rate decreased in the United States (by 0.2 percentage point, to 3.6%), Canada (by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.7%) and Japan (by 0.1 percentage point, to 2.4%), while it increased by 0.3 percentage point in Korea, to 4.1%. The unemployment rate was stable at 3.5% in Mexico. More recent data for May show that the unemployment rate declined further in Canada (by 0.3 percentage point, to 5.4%, the lowest level since comparable data became available in 1976) and was stable in the United States (at 3.6%).

In April, the OECD unemployment rate for youth (people aged 15 to 24) was stable at 11.1%, with 8.1 million young people unemployed across the OECD. In the euro area, the youth unemployment rate continued its downward trend in April (down 0.1 percentage point, to 15.8%), with decreases by 1.0 percentage point or more in Ireland, Latvia and Spain. However, the youth unemployment rate remained above 30% in Italy (31.4%), Spain (32.7%) and Greece (40.4% in March, the latest month available).

@OECD_STAT

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 10:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:34aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Tailor-made Training of Trainers in « Project Management » by IDEP, Banjul (Gambia), 10 – 15 June 2019
PU
06:33aOil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran
RE
06:30aJapan shipping company Kokuka Sangyo says its tanker was attacked in Gulf
RE
06:24aMEET THE NEW PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL PORK BOARD : David Newman
PU
06:22aAlibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
RE
06:16aMessaging service Telegram CEO points to China as likely origin of cyber attack
RE
06:14aDIGITAL ASSEMBLY 2019 : new actions on quantum, EU-Africa taskforce report and digital start-ups
PU
06:14aEU BUDGET 2021-2027 : Commission calls on leaders to set out a roadmap towards an autumn agreement
PU
06:14aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 13 / 06 / 2019
PU
06:14aHARMONISED UNEMPLOYMENT RATES (HURS), OECD - UPDATED : June 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
4Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
5WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco CEO not ready to check out in tough UK retail climate

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About