Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD - Updated: September 2019

09/10/2019 | 06:07am EDT

OECD unemployment rate stable at 5.2% in July 2019

10/09/2019 - The OECDunemployment rate was stable at 5.2% in July 2019. Across the OECDarea, 33.3 million people were unemployed.

The unemployment rate was also unchanged in the euro area(at 7.5% in July), with changes of 0.1 percentage point or less in most countries.

Outside Europe, the unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage point in Canada(to 5.7%), the second consecutive monthly increase. It decreased by 0.4 percentage point in Israel(to 3.7%, reverting to its level of May). It was stable in Australia(at 5.2%), Korea(4.0%) and the United States(3.7%) and fell marginally in Japan(to 2.2%, the lowest level since October 1992) and Mexico(to 3.5%).More recent data show that in August, the unemployment rate was stable in both Canada(at 5.7%) and the United States (at 3.7%).

The OECD unemployment rate for youth(people aged 15 to 24) increased by 0.1 percentage point in July (to 11.2%), with a rise of 0.3 percentage point in the unemployment rate for young women(to 10.9%), and a 0.1 percentage point decline for young men(to 11.5%).

The youthunemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point in the euro area(to 15.6%) and by 0.4 percentage point in the United States(to 8.5%, following a decrease of 0.4 percentage point in the previous month). By contrast, the youthunemployment rate fell by 0.4 percentage point in Japan, to 3.4%, the lowest level among OECD countries.

