Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, April 2020

The average HICP for the twelve - month period from May 2019 to April 2020, compared with the corresponding index for period May 2018 to April 2019, increased by 0.3%. The annual rate of change of the average HICP between the twelve - month period May 2018 to April 2019 in comparison to the period May 2017 to April 2018 was 1.0% (Table 2, 3).

The HICP in April 2020 compared with March 2020 decreased by 0.1%. In April 2019, the monthly rate of change of the HICP was 1.0% (Table 2).

The HICP in April 2020 compared with April 2019 decreased by 0.9%. In April 2019, the annual rate of change of the HICP was 1.1% (Tables 1, 2).

The evolution of the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) of April 2020 (reference year 2015=100.0) is depicted as follows:

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Generally The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is compiled in parallel with the national Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) since 1996.

Purpose and use of the The HICP indices are compiled by the EU Member States in accordance with Regulations of the European Union, in order HICPs to provide comparable data for the inflation of the Member States and for the assessment of the convergence criterion

of price stability, in the frame of the European Monetary Union (EMU).

The HICPs are the basis for compiling the European Index of Consumer Prices (EICP) and the Monetary Union Index of Consumer Prices (MUICP), which provide the official measures of inflation in the EU28 and the Euro-zone (19 Member States), respectively.

Legal frame The HICP indices are compiled by the Member States in the frame of the basic Council Regulation (EC) No 2494/95 "for the establishment of Harmonized Indices of Consumer Prices" and of other 19 Council and Commission EC Regulations.

Reference period Month.

Base December of the previous year.

Reference year 2015=100.0, according to Commission Regulation (EU) 2015/2010.

Characteristics of the The characteristic of the HICPs is that they are compiled according to several technical measures as defined in the above HICPs European Regulations. The main technical measures are: the use of a common classification of the items (COICOP5/HICP), the selection of the computation formula for the individual indices, the geographical and population coverage of the whole of the country, the item coverage and compilation of specific sub-indices, the minimum standards for price collection and sampling, the adjustments due to quality differences of items, the common treatment of tariffs of Public Utility Services, the common reference year (2015=100.0) and retrospective calculations of the indices data from January

1996 onwards.

Geographical and The geographical and population coverage of the HICPs is defined by the Council Regulation (EC) No 1688/98, which population coverage specifies that the HICP of each Member State should cover all final monetary consumption expenditure which takes place

of the HICPs in the economic territory of the Member State.

Classification of items The classification of HICP items (goods and services) is based on the international classification COICOP (Classification of Individual consumption by Purpose) and, in particular, as this has been adapted to the needs of the HICPs of the EU Member States with the COICOP5/HICP classification.

Weights of items The weights of the HICP items are updated every year on the basis of the consumption expenditure, which takes place in the economic territory of each Member State independently of the consumer category (private households, individuals living in institutions, foreign visitors).

Consequently, the expenditures used for the calculation of the weights of the items taken into account for the computation of the HICP include the expenditures of private households, the expenditure of foreign visitors and the expenditure of individuals living in collective households, while the expenditure of residents abroad are excluded.

The sources of the expenditure data used for the calculation of the weights of HICP items are National Accounts and the Household Budget Survey (HBS) as provided for in Commission Regulation 1114/2010.

Collected prices The prices used for the computation of the HICPs are the prices actually faced by households to purchase goods and services in their monetary transactions.

5