Harmony Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

08/28/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) -  Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting (the "AGM") held on August 28, 2020.

A total of 3.14 million common shares, representing approximately 54.47% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were voted in connection with the AGM. Harmony's shareholders voted strongly in favour of each item of business put before the AGM, 100% of the votes being cast in favour of each of the appointment of MNP LLP as auditors, the approval of the Company's rolling stock option plan, amendment to certificate of incorporation, acquisition of Smarten Technology Co., Ltd. ("Smarten"), and the election of each of Christian Guilbaud, Kenneth Charles Grainger, Rui Zhu, Nan (Nancy) Du and Nick Zeng as directors for the ensuing year.

Mr. Rui Zhu acquired his master degree from Central China University of Science and Technology. Mr. Zhu has 30 years of experiences in electricity industry and green energy. Mr. Zhu has gained extensive experience and knowledge about major players in emerging green energy industry. Mr. Zhu is now the General Manager of Thermal Management BU of Shenzhen Silver Basis Technology Co., Ltd. Prior to the current position, Mr. Zhu has held numerous senior positions mainly in Electric and Energy industries, which include Sale Director at Aavid Thermal Management, Regional Sales Manager at Tyco Electronics Energy, Senior Channel Manager at AREVA T&D China, Sales Manager at Siemens PTD Shenzhen Branch, General Manager at Shenzhen Able Co., Ltd., Business Development Manager at Alstom T&D Department etc.

Ms.Nan (Nancy) Du received a bachelor degree of science from Northeastern University. Nancy has 15 years experiences in green enengy industry, and is now the General Manager of Smarten, the wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony. Nancy was a researcher and then a quality manager of BYD, quality director of Trina Solar and operation director of Jiangsu Nicest New Energy.

With the final approval of shareholders, the Company will pursue to complete the acquisition of Smarten. Please refer to the press release dated November 14, 2019.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup focusing on business development in energy storage technologies..

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Regulation Services Provider does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com or contact:

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@hetcusa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62776


© Newsfilecorp 2020
