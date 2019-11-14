Harmony Announces the Acquisition of Smarten Technology

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% ownership of Shenzhen Smarten Technology Co., Ltd.("Smarten") by issuing 1,800,000 shares of its common share and a cash payment as Chinese Renminbi 2,000,000, approximetly US$280,000.

Smarten is a startup focusing on research, development, production and sales of energy storage system ("ESS"), based on Shenzhen, China. With many years' experience in solar industry and being endowed with solar PV energy generation technology, battery storage technology, on/off grid technology, Smarten's team have designed high quality, high efficiency and high reliability energy storage products which are certified by TUV, SAA, CE etc. The ESS from Smarten have be installed in China, Europe, Australia.

This acquisition will be subject to the approval of shareholders and relative government authorities if applicable.

About Harmony

Harmony engages to develop the solutions which entail the integration of clean energy and rechargeable battery technology, in order to become a service provider for clean electricity.

