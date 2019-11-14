Log in
Harmony Announces the Acquisition of Smarten Technology

11/14/2019 | 08:35am EST

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2019) - Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% ownership of Shenzhen Smarten Technology Co., Ltd.("Smarten") by issuing 1,800,000 shares of its common share and a cash payment as Chinese Renminbi 2,000,000, approximetly US$280,000.

Smarten is a startup focusing on research, development, production and sales of energy storage system ("ESS"), based on Shenzhen, China. With many years' experience in solar industry and being endowed with solar PV energy generation technology, battery storage technology, on/off grid technology, Smarten's team have designed high quality, high efficiency and high reliability energy storage products which are certified by TUV, SAA, CE etc. The ESS from Smarten have be installed in China, Europe, Australia.

This acquisition will be subject to the approval of shareholders and relative government authorities if applicable.

About Harmony

Harmony engages to develop the solutions which entail the integration of clean energy and rechargeable battery technology, in order to become a service provider for clean electricity.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com or contact:

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
Tel: (905) 968-1199
E-mail: info@hetcusa.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49725


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Latest news "Companies"

