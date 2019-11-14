Harmony Fuels : Provides First Ever Carbon Neutral Heating Oil and Propane Products for Residential Customers from Maryland to Maine

New Division of Shipley Energy to Provide Unique Heating Options for Eco-Conscious Residents of the Northeast and Beyond

Shipley Energy today announced a new division, Harmony Fuels, that will provide the first-of-its-kind carbon neutral heating oil and propane products to residential customers from Maryland to Maine. For each gallon of heating oil or propane a customer purchases, Harmony Fuels will purchase the equivalent number of pounds of carbon offsets from certified green energy projects. Despite the purchase of carbon offsets, Harmony Fuels expects pricing to be equivalent to or lower than the average consumer cost of heating oil and propane.

“Consumers are increasingly aware of the impact they have on the environment and they want to be responsible,” says Steven Downey, President of Harmony Fuels. “Shipley Energy has always demonstrated a commitment to being good environmental stewards by implementing technologies and products that help reduce carbon emissions. With the launch of Harmony Fuels, we are excited to offer our customers a carbon neutral option as a step toward reducing our collective carbon footprint in an effort to mitigate climate change.”

While using electricity to heat homes is an option in the southern regions of the U.S., single family homes in the northeast typically rely on heating oil and propane, which are dirtier fuel sources. “More than 56 billion pounds of carbon is produced each winter by homes using heating oil in the northeast,” Downey says. “It can be overwhelming. The cost of replacing oil and propane furnaces in 12 million homes1 is astronomical and unrealistic. People wonder what they can do.”

Harmony Fuels was created to offer a market-driven solution to provide customers with the energy needed to heat their homes in a way that is less harmful to the environment. Ultimately, Harmony Fuels customers will be delivered and use standard low or ultra-low sulfur heating oil and propane, but Harmony Fuels purchases the equivalent number of carbon offsets which encourages and helps fund additional projects that lead to cleaner air and lower overall carbon emissions. When customers buy their oil and propane from Harmony Fuels, they will be funding projects around the country that are restoring the climate balance.

Customers will select the specific type of project that their specific carbon offsets will come from (solar, wind, landfill methane recapture, livestock methane capture, fugitive emissions capture, and others). The consumer will not only know what type of renewable project they are purchasing their carbon offsets from, but Harmony Fuels will also provide the project names, location, and description for consumers to see. The purchases will be powered by Cloverly, a trusted platform for the purchase of certified carbon offsets.

Harmony Fuels is able to offer their customers the opportunity to invest in sustainable energy products while heating their homes at a cost that is equal to, or even less than, average heating prices due by leveraging the existing delivery partners of its sister company, Smart Touch Energy. Volume equals reduced prices. Harmony Fuels is giving customers the opportunity to invest their savings in the future of a healthier planet for future generations.

“All reputable scientific sources point to carbon production being a significant risk to our way of life, both as a nation and globally,” Downey says. “We believe strongly that it will take many solutions and continued innovation to address this crisis and a service like Harmony Fuels provides consumers a way to start making an impact today.”

Home Heating Oil Carbon Emission Facts:

The carbon produced by burning 600 gallons of heating oil is the equivalent to driving 17,000 miles in the average car 2 , which is the same as three round trips from New York to Los Angeles.

, which is the same as three round trips from New York to Los Angeles. Each gallon of heating oil produces more than 22 pounds of carbon emissions3. An average delivery of 200 gallons of oil will produce more than 4,400 pounds of carbon. Propane produces just over 12 pounds per gallon of fuel.

For additional information, visit harmonyfuels.com.

