Harmony Provides Update on the Extension to File Interim Financial Statements

06/30/2020 | 08:35am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) -  Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation ("Harmony" or the "Company") is announcing that further to its press release dated April 29, 2020 and June 2, 2020 in which the Company reported that in accordance with the blanket relief (the "Blanket Relief") granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators and Autorité des marchés financiers due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic it would be not be able to file its Q1 interim financial statements for March 31, 2020 within the usual deadlines, and would be relying on the Blanket Relief for both filings.

To update on the Company's April 29, 2020 and June 2, 2020 press release, the Company has not yet filed its Q1 interim financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related certifications for the period ended March 31, 2020 and will be relying on the full 45 days granted by the Blanket Relief for its Q1 interim financial statements, related management discussion and analysis and certifications.

The Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously to file the interim filings on or before July 14, 2020 . During the period before the interim filing, all the management and other insiders of the Company are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

Other than as previously disclosed by Harmony in press releases, there was no material business developments since December 31, 2019, and it will disclose through shareholders when material business development occurs.

About Harmony

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation is an American technology startup engaging to develop the solutions which entail the integration of clean energy and rechargeable battery technologies.

WARNING: Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including those with respect to the timing and content of up-coming work programs etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The Company relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. The reader is warned against undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Regulation Services Provider does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.hetcusa.com or contact:

Harmony Energy Technologies Corporation
Nick Zeng, President & CEO
E-mail: info@hetcusa.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58809


© Newsfilecorp 2020
