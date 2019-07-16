Harmony's World - Promoting Multicultural Children

Washington D.C., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Calling all children everywhere! Harmony's World is bringing the adventures of Harmony, a multiethnic girl with 2 loving parents just trying to fit in the world, as she travels all across the globe introducing children to new and exciting things. Also available now, is The Adventures of Harmony, the children's book following Harmony as she explores the world learning all about new people, places, and things. Harmony tells the story of a girl who may look different than a lot of boys and girls, but on the inside, she is just the same.

Harmony's World offers families a space in the digital realm where they can learn about multiculturalism in a fun and exciting way. Harmony shows others that growing up in a bi-racial family might mean that your parents look different, but "they love the same." Harmony's World crosses social, racial, and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to many children around the world. Additionally, in the book, The Adventures of Harmony, there are lovely illustrations by the Dora the Explorer cartoon illustrator, Curt Wallstead.

HarmonysWorld.com now also offers a family-friendly blog encouraging families as they navigate raising children to become global citizens, broadening their understanding of the world, and learning to embrace diversity. The Harmony's World blog shares all things related to parenting, culture, food, and travel from the perspective of a bicultural family.

Harmony's World is an ad-free website that offers fun stories, multicultural toys and clothes for purchase, links to Harmony's short-form videos, and recommendations for fun family activities and other multicultural resources from around the globe. Harmony's World is committed to diverse, multicultural and inclusive storytelling.

Come and enjoy learning all about different cultures and places all around the globe! From China's Great Wall to the world down under, Harmony's trips are filled with wonder!

