Harnessing the Power of AR/VR To Tackle Assembly and Maintenance Challenges in Smart Factories

ESI
Group (Paris:ESI), pioneer in Virtual Prototyping and creator
of IC.IDO, the leading Virtual Reality (VR) solution for
industrial applications, will exhibit at the 21st
edition of Laval
Virtual, March 20-24 in Laval, France. Along with Diota,
a leader in Digital-Field software solutions for Industry, ESI will
present for the first time a live demonstration of their common value
proposition, combining VR and AR within an operator-centered digital
continuity solution. Together, they will address challenges related to
factory assembly and in-service maintenance through an end-to-end
solution that efficiently leverages digital data to achieve improved
productivity, quality and traceability while decreasing operational risk.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005933/en/
Manufacturers realistically experience and validate assembly and maintenance procedures in real-scale and real-time thanks to ESI’s Virtual Reality solution IC.IDO. Image courtesy of ESI Group.
For manufacturing enterprises across all industries, digital
transformation brings sizable opportunities to reduce cost and delays
for product development and manufacturing. VR has made its way into
product and process development, where it helps engineers identify
design risks as early as possible in the product or process lifecycles.
Used at Boeing,
Bombardier,
Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles, Ford
and Safran
amongst other leading OEMs, ESI IC.IDO is
the leading VR solution for industrial applications. At Laval Virtual,
ESI will showcase several use cases with specific focus on human-centric
assembly process validation ─ a critical aspect of Industry 4.0
where ergonomics and workflows need to be completely rethought for
operators to deliver optimum efficiency whilst interacting with layers
of new technologies.
Augmented Reality also delivers important benefits for manufacturing
assembly, once on the shop floor. Diota’s solutions help factory
operators to better understand and carry out complex operations through
step by step digital work instructions and contextualized contents
visualized in their workspace.
As highlighted by ESI and Diota’s partnership, the combined use of VR
and AR provides a unique opportunity for companies to achieve digital
continuity between the validation and distribution of manufacturing and
maintenance procedures. At Laval Virtual, ESI and Diota will demonstrate
how a joint usage of their solutions addresses issues arising in the
definition and execution of procedural information by making sure
factory operators access optimized and up-to-date product design
information and work instructions whenever they need it, on-the-job or
during training.
Experience AR/VR synergies at Laval Virtual!
Visitors to ESI’s booth (E5) will immersively experience assembly steps
to build an automotive engine in VR. Across the alley, on Diota’s booth
(E25), they will visualize and interact with the corresponding digital
instructions on the real engine, just like an operator would.
A concrete way to have an overview of this seamless workflow and its
benefits in terms of performance for highly complex processes involving
human workers.
For more information on ESI’s presence at Laval Virtual, to book a live
demo or to organize a business meeting, please visit
our event page.
For more ESI news, visit: www.esi-group.com/press
About ESI Group
ESI
Group is a leading innovator in Virtual
Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI
has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers
replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to
virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future
products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is
now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance
Lifecycle™, which addresses the operational performance of a product
during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid
Twin™, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables
manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict
product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.
ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris.
Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial
sector, ESI
Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and
reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018. For more information,
please visit www.esi-group.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005933/en/