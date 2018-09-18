Harnessing the Power of Social Media Helps More Than 32,000 Pets Find Forever Homes During PetSmart Charities’® National Adoption Weekend

PetSmart®, PetSmart Charities and nearly 4,000 adoption partners are
celebrating a record-breaking National Adoption Weekend that saw 32,159
pets find their forever homes. This tally is the most pets adopted
during any National Adoption Weekend in the in-store adoption program’s
24-year history and it seems the power of social media may have played a
part in the event’s landmark success.
Prior to its Sept. National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart Charities
launched a new social media campaign centered around the hashtag #PicMe.
The hashtag was intended to encourage people to snap a “pic” of an
adoptable pet in a PetSmart store near them and share it on their social
media channels to help spread the word about local shelter pets in need
of a loving home. Those adoptable pets also hoped that someone would
“Pic Me” and bring them home during the adoption blitz held at more than
1,600 PetSmart stores across the continent.
“The #PicMe campaign united animal lovers, animal welfare organizations,
PetSmart stores and associates and potential pet adopters in a shared
mission to help find forever homes for as many shelter pets as possible
during a single weekend using social media,” said David Haworth, DVM,
Ph.D. and president of PetSmart Charities. “We’re thankful to everyone
who embraced social media as a means of sharing photos of adoptable
pets. That, combined with the hard work of thousands of humane
societies, SPCAs, pet rescues and shelters who work tirelessly to save
the lives of homeless pets and get them ready for adoption in PetSmart
stores, is what made this event such a great success.”
During the campaign, more than 1,600 Instagram posts and 300 tweets
featured #PicMe along with adorable pics of adoptable pets from coast to
coast. A cute, furry feed wasn’t the only benefit of this social sharing
experiment. New pet parent, Emily Gleim, says she wasn’t planning on
adopting a pet this past weekend until her boyfriend Justyn texted her a
photo of a two-year old dog named Butterfinger that had been cared for
by a Fla. rescue group called Haile’s Angels and was now up for adoption
at their local PetSmart store.
“It was love at first sight. I was out for lunch with my mom when
Justyn’s text came through. As soon as we saw Butterfinger’s photo on
Instagram, we jumped in the car and drove to the PetSmart in Gainesville
to meet him,” says Gleim. “He was so calm and sweet. We knew we wanted a
smaller sized dog who was a little bit older and already house-trained,
and Butterfinger was all that and more. As soon as we got there, he
walked right up and started sniffing and licking us. That’s when we knew
that Butterfinger was the pup for us. He needed a loving home, and now
he has one, with us.” View Butterfinger’s adoption story coming soon on
the PetSmart Charities Instagram channel.
Emily’s story isn’t unique. Tens of thousands of North Americans made
the decision to help reduce pet homelessness by welcoming a shelter pet
into their hearts and homes this weekend. View a sampling of them in
this recap video showing all of the #PicMe moments that were captured
Every National Adoption Weekend, PetSmart stores also run a pet food and
supply drive. PetSmart shoppers are invited to purchase much needed pet
care items that are then donated back to a local animal welfare
organization in their community. This Sept., more than 594,000 items
were donated and will soon be delivered to agencies that are helping to
rescue, feed and care for homeless pets in the neighborhoods where
PetSmart associates live and work.
About PetSmart Charities®
PetSmart Charities, Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes
for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring
people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all
PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities
helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter
pets each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to
nonprofits aligned with its mission under four key areas of
support: Preventing Pet Homelessness; Helping Shelter Pets Thrive;
Supporting the Bond Between People and Pets and Providing Emergency
Relief and Disaster Support. Each year, millions of generous PetSmart
shoppers help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities using the
PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart
Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to
fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North
America, granting almost $340 million since its inception in 1994.
Independent from PetSmart Inc., PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3)
organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity
Navigator, a third-party organization that reports on the effectiveness,
accountability and transparency of nonprofits, for the past 15 years in
a row – placing it among the top one percent of charities rated by this
organization. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org.
